Wipro Aerospace appoints Mahindra Aerospace COO Karthik Krishnamurthy as Global CEO

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) has appointed Karthik Krishnamurthy as Global CEO of Wipro Aerospace, bringing a seasoned aerospace manufacturing executive into one of the company's most significant leadership roles.





The appointment places an experienced aerostructures and operations leader at the helm of Wipro Aerospace's global business at a time when aerospace manufacturing, engineering capabilities and operational excellence are becoming increasingly important across global supply chains.





Prior to joining Wipro Aerospace, Krishnamurthy served as Chief Operations Officer – Aerostructures at Mahindra Aerospace, where he spent more than a decade in senior operational leadership.





Leadership transition brings deep aerospace experience





Krishnamurthy's career has been closely tied to aerospace manufacturing and operations, particularly within the aerostructures segment.





His appointment gives Wipro Aerospace a leader with extensive experience in managing complex manufacturing environments, where engineering precision, quality standards and operational efficiency are critical to business performance.





According to the company, he will be responsible for leading Wipro Aerospace's global operations and strengthening its presence within the aerospace industry.





Key highlights of the appointment include:





Karthik Krishnamurthy named Global CEO of Wipro Aerospace

Previously served as COO – Aerostructures at Mahindra Aerospace

Brings more than a decade of senior aerospace operations experience

Will oversee Wipro Aerospace's global operations

Mandate includes strengthening the company's position in the aerospace sector





Aerostructures expertise at the centre of the move





A significant portion of Krishnamurthy's professional journey has been spent in the aerostructures segment, a specialised area of aerospace manufacturing involving the design and production of structural aircraft components.





His experience spans manufacturing execution, operational leadership and aerospace production environments, areas that remain central to the competitiveness of aerospace suppliers and engineering organisations.





The appointment reflects the growing importance of leaders who understand both engineering complexity and large-scale manufacturing operations.





For aerospace companies, success increasingly depends on the ability to integrate production capabilities, engineering expertise and quality management across global programmes.





Focus shifts to operational strength





The leadership move signals an emphasis on operational execution as Wipro Aerospace enters its next phase of growth.





The aerospace sector demands rigorous manufacturing standards, long-term customer relationships and highly specialised engineering capabilities. Leadership experience across these areas can play an important role in supporting business expansion and maintaining operational performance.





While the company outlined Krishnamurthy's responsibility for global operations, it did not announce any specific new programmes, investments or technology initiatives alongside the appointment.





Aerospace manufacturing continues to gain importance





The appointment comes amid increasing attention on aerospace manufacturing capabilities within India's broader industrial and engineering ecosystem.





As global aerospace companies diversify supply chains and expand engineering partnerships, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on operational excellence, specialised talent and advanced production capabilities.





Krishnamurthy's move from Mahindra Aerospace to Wipro Infrastructure Engineering represents another senior leadership transition within India's aerospace manufacturing sector, reinforcing the industry's growing strategic significance.