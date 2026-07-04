Child rights panel says Capgemini has no direct role in Bengaluru daycare case

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has said Capgemini does not bear a direct role in the alleged abuse case at a daycare facility on its Bengaluru campus because the centre was operated by an outsourced childcare provider. The Commission shared its observations during a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday, while stressing that the police investigation remains ongoing and no final conclusions have been reached.





The update comes days after Capgemini expanded support for affected employees and announced a review of daycare providers across its India facilities following the temporary closure of the Bengaluru centre.





Commission outlines observations as investigation progresses





According to the KSCPCR, the daycare facility was operated by Little Scholars, an external service provider. Based on this arrangement, the Commission said Capgemini does not have a direct role in the incident.





At the same time, officials emphasised that the investigation is still underway. They said the observations shared during the press briefing should not be treated as the final outcome of the case.





The Commission also confirmed that multiple aspects of the daycare operator's functioning are under scrutiny, including compliance with applicable policies and operational procedures.





Arrests made as inquiry widens





The investigation has moved forward with arrests and continued scrutiny of the daycare operator.





According to the KSCPCR, the current status includes:





Two individuals, Sujatha and Vijayalakshmi, have been arrested in connection with the case.

in connection with the case. The role of other individuals remains under investigation.

Officials are examining adherence to operational procedures and applicable policies followed by Little Scholars.

Police have not reached final conclusions and the investigation is continuing.





The alleged abuse case surfaced after videos purportedly showing toddlers being mistreated at the daycare facility began circulating on WhatsApp. The matter was referred to the District Child Protection Unit, following which the HAL Police Station registered a First Information Report under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.





The allegations remain under investigation and have not been tested in court.





National and state child rights bodies step in





The case is now being examined by both state and national child rights authorities.

The KSCPCR said a team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited the daycare facility over the past two days to review the matter. The national panel is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the government after completing its assessment.





Separately, the KSCPCR said it will send its own recommendations to the government to strengthen safety standards across daycare facilities.





Among the measures proposed are:

Mandatory training for all daycare personnel before deployment.

Revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Greater transparency, including mechanisms for parental access to CCTV footage.





The recommendations are intended to improve oversight and reinforce child safety practices across daycare centres.





Counselling planned for affected families





The Commission also announced support measures for families affected by the incident.

According to the KSCPCR, counselling sessions for parents are scheduled to take place at NIMHANS next week. Children who are able to communicate will also receive age-appropriate interaction and counselling as part of the support process.





The developments add another layer to the response surrounding the Bengaluru daycare case.





Alongside the ongoing criminal investigation, the focus is expanding to include childcare governance, operational oversight and support for working families who rely on employer-linked daycare facilities. Further action is expected after the NCPCR submits its findings and the state government reviews the KSCPCR's recommendations.