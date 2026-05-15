Oracle revokes campus job offers to IIT and NIT students after global layoffs

Oracle has reportedly withdrawn campus job offers made to students from several Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology, weeks after the technology company carried out a major global restructuring exercise that reportedly affected more than 30,000 employees worldwide.





According to a report by Business Today, the company revoked offers extended during campus recruitment drives conducted in 2025, citing internal restructuring and revised hiring requirements.





The development has triggered concern across campuses as affected students attempt to secure alternative employment opportunities late in the placement cycle.





Students report revoked pre-placement offers





One of the affected students, Aditya Kumar Barawal from an NIT, said in a LinkedIn post that Oracle had withdrawn his pre-placement offer despite no issues related to candidate performance.





Barawal said the company attributed the reversal to revised employee headcount targets.





An official communication reportedly shared by an institute stated that the offers had been withdrawn “at no fault” of the selected candidates.





Reports indicate that:

At least three students from one NIT were directly affected

More than 50 students across IIT campuses may have faced similar offer withdrawals, according to student accounts and Reddit discussions

IIT campuses reportedly impacted include IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur

Oracle has not publicly commented on the reported withdrawals.





Placement policies deepen uncertainty





The offer cancellations have created additional pressure for students because many IITs and NITs follow a “one student, one offer” placement policy.





Under this structure, students who accept an offer during campus placements are typically barred from applying to other recruiters participating in the same hiring cycle.





As a result, several students who had already secured positions with Oracle are now attempting to re-enter the job market after placement seasons at many campuses have largely concluded.





Students and placement coordinators have expressed concerns that late-stage offer withdrawals could leave graduates with limited alternatives in an already competitive hiring environment.





Tech sector slowdown reshapes hiring trends





The reported development reflects broader shifts in technology sector hiring patterns as global companies continue restructuring operations amid cost pressures and changing business priorities.





Oracle’s reported withdrawal of campus offers follows a wider wave of layoffs and workforce optimisation across the global technology industry over the past two years.





Technology firms have increasingly recalibrated hiring plans, particularly in areas where growth projections and operational priorities have shifted following aggressive expansion during the pandemic period.





Industry observers say campus recruitment has become more cautious as companies reassess workforce needs, automation investments and profitability targets.





Global restructuring impacts campus hiring





The reported campus hiring reversal comes shortly after Oracle undertook a major global restructuring programme that, resulted in more than 30,000 job cuts worldwide.





While the company has not officially linked the campus offer withdrawals to the restructuring exercise, reports cited internal changes in hiring capacity and workforce planning as contributing factors.





The incident has also reignited concerns among students and academic institutions about the reliability of campus recruitment commitments during periods of corporate restructuring.





With placement cycles nearing completion across several engineering institutes, affected students are now exploring off-campus opportunities, startup roles and delayed hiring programmes as they seek to secure employment before graduation.