Meta begins fresh Ireland layoffs as Zuckerberg pushes AI overhaul

Meta has begun another round of layoffs in Ireland, with up to 350 employees facing redundancy as the US technology giant pushes ahead with a global restructuring plan centred on artificial intelligence and automation.





The latest cuts form part of Meta’s broader effort to reduce around 8,000 jobs worldwide this year, equivalent to roughly 10% of its global workforce. The company has increasingly shifted resources towards AI infrastructure and automated systems as chief executive Mark Zuckerberg reshapes operations across the business.





According to reporting by The Journal, affected employees in Ireland were informed through emails sent during the early hours of the morning. Staff working across multiple divisions are understood to be impacted, including teams involved in engineering projects.





A spokesperson for Ireland’s Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment confirmed that the department had received notification of proposed collective redundancies from Meta.

The latest cuts add to a series of workforce reductions already carried out by the company in Ireland over recent years.





Fresh cuts deepen pressure on Irish tech sector





Ireland has long served as a major European base for large US technology firms, including Meta, which operates key functions linked to Facebook and Instagram from Dublin.





However, the latest redundancies highlight the growing impact of AI-driven restructuring across the sector.





Key details from the latest round of layoffs include:





• Up to 350 roles in Ireland are at risk of redundancy

• Meta is targeting roughly 8,000 global job cuts this year

• The reductions represent around 10% of the company’s workforce

• Employees across engineering and other departments are understood to be affected

• The Department of Enterprise has been formally notified of collective redundancy proposals





The scale of the Irish layoffs appears larger than initially expected. When Meta’s global restructuring plans first emerged last month, it had been anticipated that the Irish workforce could face cuts closer to 10%. Current proposals indicate a significantly deeper reduction.





The company has already eliminated more than 800 roles in Ireland in recent years through previous restructuring exercises.





Separate agency firms working on Meta projects have also announced workforce reductions. According to reports, companies involved in content moderation operations, including Covalen, have also cut jobs.





AI investment becomes central to Meta strategy





The workforce reductions come as Meta continues to spend heavily on AI technologies and automation systems.





The company has committed billions of dollars towards AI infrastructure, including advanced computing systems, data centres and generative AI tools designed to reshape internal operations and product development.





Earlier this year, Zuckerberg publicly outlined how AI could dramatically alter staffing requirements across the company. He said projects that previously required large teams could increasingly be handled by “a single very talented person”.





That statement reflected a broader shift underway across Silicon Valley, where major technology companies are flattening management structures, reducing headcount and redirecting spending towards AI-focused operations.





Industry analysts say firms are under pressure to improve efficiency while competing aggressively in the rapidly expanding AI market.





A spokesperson for Meta, quoted by The Journal, said the company was reducing its workforce as part of its “continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making”.





The spokesperson added that affected employees had been notified and that the company had begun a formal collective consultation process regarding redundancies.





Political concerns grow over AI-led job disruption





The latest layoffs have also intensified political concern in Ireland around the impact of AI on employment.





Last month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged growing government concern over how increasing workplace automation and AI adoption could affect jobs in the coming years.





He said the government was examining proposals aimed at identifying the wider implications of AI on employment and the economy over the longer term.





The comments come as Ireland’s technology sector faces mounting uncertainty after years of rapid expansion driven by multinational investment.





While companies continue to invest in AI development, concerns are growing that automation could permanently reduce hiring demand across some functions, particularly in operational and support roles.





For Ireland, where major global technology firms remain among the country’s largest private employers, the pace of restructuring is becoming an increasingly significant economic and political issue.





The latest round of cuts at Meta suggests that the industry’s transition towards AI-led operations is accelerating, with further workforce disruption likely as companies continue reshaping their businesses around automation and efficiency.