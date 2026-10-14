Microsoft denies Azure layoffs, says leadership has not ordered cost-cutting plans

Microsoft has denied reports of cost-cutting plans within its Azure cloud business, saying its leadership has not directed teams to develop such proposals, according to Reuters.





The response follows reports that Microsoft is preparing to reorganise its Azure cloud unit amid a broader artificial intelligence (AI) overhaul. The company’s statement addresses claims about cost-cutting preparations, rather than establishing whether any wider organisational changes are planned.





The development comes as Microsoft expands its investment in AI infrastructure, including custom-designed processors intended to support its internal AI services and cloud computing operations.





Microsoft responds to reports of Azure reorganisation





A Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters that Azure leadership had not directed teams to develop cost-cutting plans. The statement pushes back against reports linking a potential reorganisation of the cloud business with cost-reduction measures.





The distinction is important: the company’s response concerns instructions to prepare cost-cutting plans. It does not, on the information provided, amount to a broader guarantee that Microsoft will make no workforce or organisational changes.





The reports emerge as technology companies continue to build infrastructure for AI services, placing greater emphasis on computing capacity, specialised processors and the costs associated with operating large-scale systems.





Maia 300 marks Microsoft’s next step in custom AI chips





On 12 October, Microsoft announced Maia 300, the third generation of its custom-designed AI chips. Reuters reported that the company plans to deploy potentially more than one million of these chips next year to support its internal AI services.





The processors are designed for AI-intensive workloads, including coding and complex business tasks carried out on a user’s behalf. According to Reuters, Maia’s predecessor is already running Microsoft’s in-house AI models, as well as models from OpenAI delivered through Azure.





Microsoft’s chip development comes amid growing efforts by cloud computing companies and AI firms to reduce their dependence on Nvidia for AI computing infrastructure.





How Maia 300 differs from Nvidia’s approach





Microsoft has taken a different design approach from Nvidia’s AI accelerators. While Nvidia uses a large computing chip surrounded by high-bandwidth memory chips, Maia 300 uses a chiplet-based architecture.





According to Reuters, the processor’s main computing component uses 2-nanometre technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Other chiplets use 3-nanometre technology for functions such as moving data off the processor and within the wider system.





The reported specifications include:





96 chips per rack: Maia 300 processors will be deployed in racks containing 96 chips.

Power consumption: Each rack is expected to use approximately 167 kilowatts.

Nvidia comparison: Reuters reported that Nvidia’s latest GB300 AI server racks contain 72 graphics processing units and use approximately 142 kilowatts.

Computing efficiency: Microsoft says Maia 300 will deliver around 40% more useful computing per megawatt than leading GPU-based systems. The company did not identify the systems used for comparison.





Rani Borkar, president of Azure hardware systems and infrastructure at Microsoft, told Reuters the design aims to deliver more computing capability by optimising the overall system, including power, cost and memory use.





AI infrastructure remains central to Microsoft’s next phase





Microsoft’s custom-chip programme highlights the infrastructure investments accompanying its expansion of AI services. The Maia 300 deployment plan, if delivered as described, would extend the company’s use of specialised hardware across its internal AI operations.





However, the chip announcement and the reports of a possible Azure reorganisation are separate developments in the available reporting. The information provided does not establish that Maia 300 is directly linked to the reported cost-cutting claims.





For now, Microsoft’s position is specific: Azure leadership has not instructed teams to develop cost-cutting plans, according to its spokesperson’s statement to Reuters. Whether the reported cloud unit reorganisation proceeds, and whether it involves any workforce changes, remains unconfirmed by the information available here.