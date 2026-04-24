Microsoft to offer voluntary retirement to thousands of US employees

Microsoft is offering voluntary retirement to thousands of employees in the United States, as part of a broader effort to recalibrate its workforce and manage costs.





The programme will make around 7 per cent of Microsoft’s US workforce eligible for buyouts, potentially impacting roughly 8,750 employees based on a headcount of about 125,000 as of June 2025.





Eligibility criteria and rollout





The one-time scheme will be open to employees at the senior director level and below, provided their age and years of service together total at least 70, according to an internal memo cited by CNBC.





Certain categories of employees, including those on sales incentive plans and some senior roles, will not be eligible for the programme.





The offer was communicated to staff in a memo from Microsoft’s chief people officer Amy Coleman. “Our hope is that this program gives those eligible the choice to take that next step on their own terms, with generous company support,” she wrote.





Compensation changes accompany buyouts





Alongside the voluntary retirement plan, Microsoft is also revising how it structures employee pay, particularly stock-based rewards.





Under the new approach, managers will no longer be required to directly link stock grants to cash bonuses, signalling a shift in how incentives are distributed, Bloomberg reported.





The changes point to a broader rethink of compensation as the company aligns its cost structure with evolving business priorities.





Part of wider cost discipline across tech





The move comes as major technology companies adjust spending while investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure.





Microsoft has been committing billions of dollars to build data centres and expand AI capabilities, positioning itself among the frontrunners in the sector.





Reducing headcount has become a common lever across the industry. Microsoft has carried out multiple rounds of layoffs since early 2023, while peers such as Meta Platforms and Oracle Corporation have also announced significant job cuts over the past year.





The voluntary nature of the programme suggests Microsoft is seeking to manage workforce reductions without immediate large-scale layoffs, even as it continues to invest aggressively in AI.





The development underscores a broader shift across the technology sector, where companies are balancing long-term growth bets in artificial intelligence with tighter control over costs and staffing.