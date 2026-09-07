Tata Motors-owned JLR eyes 4,000 job cuts as it seeks £1.7 billion in savings

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is preparing to cut around 4,000 jobs in the UK over the next two years as the luxury vehicle manufacturer seeks to reduce costs and improve profitability amid a challenging market environment.





According to a report by The Times, UK, the company is expected to formally announce a redundancy programme after informing employees of the proposed plans late last week. The move comes as Tata Motors-owned JLR faces weaker sales, declining profits, rising operating costs and pressure from US import tariffs.





The planned reduction would affect a workforce of around 34,000 employees in the UK, where JLR operates major facilities across the West Midlands and Halewood in Merseyside.





Cost reduction programme gathers pace





The proposed workforce cuts form part of a broader effort to strengthen the company's financial position.





According to The Times, JLR Chief Executive PB Balaji is under pressure to accelerate cost reductions as the company navigates a period of softer performance. Balaji, who previously served as Tata Motors' chief financial officer, took over as JLR chief executive in 2025.





The company is targeting approximately £1.7 billion in savings over the next two years while also aiming to lower its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles.





The measures reflect a wider push to improve efficiency and strengthen resilience amid changing market conditions.





Profit and revenue come under pressure





JLR's recent financial performance has highlighted the challenges facing the business.





According to The Times, the company's revenue declined by nearly 10% during the quarter ended June 2026, while pre-tax profit fell by more than two-thirds to £109 million.





The deterioration in earnings has increased pressure on management to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.





Key figures reported by The Times include:





Around 4,000 jobs potentially affected in the UK

potentially affected in the UK Approximately 34,000 employees currently employed by JLR in the UK

currently employed by JLR in the UK £1.7 billion targeted savings over two years

targeted savings over two years Nearly 10% decline in quarterly revenue

in quarterly revenue Pre-tax profit down to £109 million

Break-even target of 300,000 vehicles





Tariffs create additional headwinds





External pressures have also added to the company's challenges.





JLR has been affected by the 10% tariff on cars imported from the UK into the United States, introduced under US President Donald Trump.





The impact is significant because North America accounts for around 29% of JLR's global sales, making it the company's largest regional market.





A combination of weaker demand, cost inflation and trade-related pressures has increased the urgency of restructuring efforts across several global automotive manufacturers.





One industry challenge is reinforcing another, creating a more complex environment for manufacturers already managing slowing demand and rising operational costs.





Company seeks a leaner operating model





In a statement cited by The Times, JLR said it needs to simplify its organisational structure, improve efficiency and strengthen its ability to respond to changing global market conditions.





The company has also faced operational disruption following a cyberattack that affected global operations last year.





The planned workforce reduction comes amid broader restructuring activity across the European automotive sector. According to the report, Volkswagen recently approved an additional 50,000 job cuts as part of its own transformation and efficiency programme.





Focus turns to long-term competitiveness





JLR has not yet formally announced the redundancy programme, but the reported plans signal a significant step in its wider turnaround efforts.





As the company pursues £1.7 billion in savings and seeks to improve profitability, management will be balancing cost reduction with maintaining operational capability in a highly competitive global automotive market. The coming months are expected to provide greater clarity on the scale, timing and implementation of the proposed workforce changes.