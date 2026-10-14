Walmart to offer employees over 250 medicines for free, including insulin and GLP-1 drugs

Walmart plans to offer its employees more than 250 medicines at no cost, including insulin, inhalers and GLP-1 drugs, as the US retailer expands its healthcare benefits for its workforce.





According to Reuters, the plan includes free GLP-1 medicines for employees with type 2 diabetes, alongside access to specialist evaluations and treatment for serious medical conditions. The announcement comes as rising healthcare expenses add pressure on Americans already dealing with higher living costs.





The expanded benefits were announced during Walmart’s annual employee health insurance enrolment season, which runs through 6 November, according to the Reuters report.





Expanded coverage includes medicines and specialist care





Walmart’s new plan extends support across several categories of treatment, including medicines for chronic conditions and access to specialist assessments. The company said employees being evaluated for, or diagnosed with, certain neurological conditions would receive specialist evaluations at no cost.





Key provisions include:





More than 250 medicines: Employees will be able to access a range of medicines at no cost, including insulin and inhalers.

GLP-1 drugs: Employees with type 2 diabetes will receive these medicines free under the plan.

Serious medical conditions: The coverage includes treatment through providers such as Mayo Clinic for conditions including cancer.

Specialist evaluations: Employees being assessed for or diagnosed with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease will receive specialist evaluations at no cost.





The report does not specify the complete list of medicines covered or provide further details on eligibility across all treatment categories.





Walmart employs around 1.6 million people in the US





Walmart is the largest private-sector employer in the United States, with approximately 1.6 million domestic employees. The benefits announcement comes during the retailer’s annual enrolment period, when employees review their healthcare coverage.





In a memo cited by Reuters, Donna Morris, Walmart’s chief people officer, said the company was adding more ways to help employees and their families through healthcare and benefits.





The announcement places healthcare access among the benefits Walmart is offering its workforce, with the expanded programme covering medicines and specialist care.





Health insurance premiums will also increase





Alongside the expanded benefits, Walmart will raise its starting health insurance premium, according to information on the company’s website cited in the Reuters report.





The starting premium will increase by US$1.50 per fortnight to US$39.80. The change means employees will face a higher recurring insurance contribution even as the retailer adds medicines and medical services at no cost.





Walmart already offers several other healthcare and family support benefits. According to Reuters, these include:





Mental health support: Up to 20 therapy sessions annually at no cost.

Family-building benefits: Up to US$20,000 for fertility treatment, adoption or surrogacy services.





Healthcare benefits remain a workforce consideration





Walmart’s announcement combines broader access to medicines and specialist care with an increase in starting health insurance premiums. The overall effect on individual employees will depend on their coverage, treatment needs and applicable plan terms.





The expanded programme comes as healthcare costs remain a financial concern for US households. For Walmart, the next step will be the implementation of the announced benefits during the current enrolment cycle, which runs through 6 November.





Reuters’ report does not specify when every element of the expanded coverage will become available or provide a complete breakdown of eligibility requirements.