NeoLiv appoints Milind Apte as Group CHRO

NeoLiv, an integrated residential real estate platform, has announced the appointment of Milind Apte as Senior Vice President, Partner, and Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). With a distinguished career spanning over 35 years in strategic human capital management, Apte is set to play a pivotal role in steering NeoLiv’s HR strategies to align with its ambitious growth objectives.

In his new role, Apte will lead the Group HR function, focusing on enhancing organisational capability, fostering an inclusive and performance-driven culture, and aligning talent strategy with business growth objectives. His extensive experience in leadership development and organisation transformation is expected to be instrumental in supporting NeoLiv’s vision of building a future-ready, people-first real estate platform.

Apte's illustrious career includes senior HR leadership positions at prominent organisations such as KEC International, CEAT Tyres, Godrej Properties, DHL Express, Cadbury, Johnson & Johnson, and LIC of India. His diverse experience across these companies has equipped him with a deep understanding of various facets of human resource management, making him a valuable addition to NeoLiv's leadership team.

Mohit Malhotra, Founder & CEO of NeoLiv, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, "As we continue to expand our footprint and create long-term value for our stakeholders, Milind’s leadership will add immense strength to our mission of building a resilient and agile organisation."

NeoLiv, founded by Mohit Malhotra, the former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, is a unique integrated residential platform with a focus on durable middle-income housing in the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai-MMR markets. The platform differentiates itself by means of its long-term mindset that includes a fund management business as well as a development arm. NeoLiv has a strategic partnership with 360 ONE, which has partnered with a minority investment at the entity level. 360 ONE is India’s leading wealth and alternates-focused asset firm with over US$ 50 billion in assets under management. In addition, NeoLiv has secured approval of Category II AIF from SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and intends to raise US$ 150 million, including a green shoe option of US$ 60 million.

The appointment of Milind Apte is seen as a strategic move to bolster NeoLiv's human resources capabilities, ensuring that the organisation is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the real estate sector while maintaining a strong focus on employee engagement and development. Apte's proven track record in leading HR functions across diverse industries is expected to bring valuable insights and practices to NeoLiv, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

As NeoLiv continues to grow and evolve, the addition of seasoned professionals like Milind Apte underscores the company's commitment to building a robust leadership team capable of driving its vision forward. With a strong emphasis on customer-centricity, financial security, and professional expertise, NeoLiv aims to redefine the residential real estate landscape in India, delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders.