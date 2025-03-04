Mass layoffs hit Flipkart, Ola Electric & Microchip Technology – thousands of jobs at risk

Another wave of layoffs shakes India's job market and the global tech industry.

The layoff wave isn’t slowing down—thousands of employees across e-commerce, EV, semiconductor, and tech sectors are losing their jobs.

Walmart-backed Flipkart has announced shutting down operations of ANS Commerce, the Gurugram-based e-commerce solutions provider it acquired for Rs300 crore in 2022. While the company has assured a “smooth transition” for impacted employees, the number of job losses remains undisclosed. Flipkart is offering internal opportunities, outplacement support, and severance packages to affected workers.

Founded in 2017, ANS Commerce provided warehousing, marketing tools, and operational support for brands looking to sell online. Now, its abrupt shutdown raises concerns about Flipkart’s long-term strategy in India’s competitive e-commerce landscape.

Ola Electric’s massive restructuring – 1,000+ jobs cut

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric has reportedly laid off around 1,000 employees across sales, distribution, and marketing as part of a major internal restructuring. Sources suggest that many of the impacted employees were part of its on-ground distribution network. However, Ola Electric has not officially confirmed the layoffs, insisting that this is a “strategic restructuring exercise” aimed at optimising operations.

Microchip Technology slashes 2,000 jobs amid auto sector slowdown

The global semiconductor industry is reeling as Microchip Technology announces a 9% workforce reduction, impacting approximately 2,000 employees. The Arizona-based chipmaker has been struggling with a slowdown in the automotive sector, which is battling excess semiconductor inventory.

Microchip’s stock had plunged over 36% in the past year, but news of the layoffs saw its shares jump nearly 4% on Monday—signaling investor confidence in cost-cutting measures.

The tech layoffs aren’t over. Earlier, Meta announced another round of layoffs in 2025, targeting low performers. It is likely to reduce its workforce by 5%, about 3,600 workers, and replace them with new employees.

What’s next? These layoffs reflect a broader trend of companies tightening their belts amid economic uncertainty. Will more job cuts follow in 2025? Stay tuned for updates!