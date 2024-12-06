Quess General Staffing achieves 500K workforce

This remarkable growth, fueled by surging demand across key sectors such as BFSI, Industrial, FMCG, and Retail.

Quess Corp, a business services provider, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 500,000 employees in its workforce. The growth has been fueled by increasing demand across diverse sectors, including Industrial, FMCG, Retail, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance).

BFSI, in particular, experienced an impressive cumulative growth of 76% over three years, expanding to 145,000 employees in 2024.

The industrial segment’s growth rate expanded by 256% to reach 80,000 associates with a CAGR of 53%, reflecting robust manufacturing and infrastructure activity.

Similarly, the FMCG sector saw a remarkable growth of 243%, growing its workforce to 60,000 with a CAGR of 51%, driven by increased consumer demand. The Retail sector also achieved significant progress, and the workforce increased by 157% to 135,000 headcounts registering an impressive CAGR of 37% in three years.

Telecom and other sectors maintained steady contributions, showcasing resilience amidst market fluctuations.

Lohit Bhatia, President Workforce Management, Quess Corp, commented: “Reaching the 500,000 workforce milestone is a significant achievement that underscores our resilience and dedication to supporting India’s employment ecosystem.”