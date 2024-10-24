Tata Motors' commercial vehicle HR head Biswaroop Mukherjee resigns

With two decades of industry experience, Biswaroop Mukherjee has had the opportunity to serve Tata Motors, GE Power, Dr Reddy’s Laboratory, and Deloitte.

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle HR head Biswaroop Mukherjee has stepped down after serving in this role for more than five years. He resigned after launching his website to offer glimpses and details about his book Apostles and various articles and videos published. Mukherjee is yet to confirm his new role.

“Biswaroop Mukherjee, HR Head for Commercial Vehicles at Tata Motors had voluntarily chosen to move on to pursue other interests," reads a statement issued by Tata Motors.

It was his second stint with Tata Motors commercial vehicle. Earlier he served the company as head of HR for more than six years.

In his latest role with the company, he was responsible for leading the HR function for the Commercial Vehicle Business unit of Tata Motors. The role involves overseeing the HR Initiatives across Operations, Commercial, Engineering, and Product Lines across India and overseas including the International subsidiaries.

Before re-joining Tata Motors in September 2019, Mukherjee worked with GE Power as HR Leader for close to two years.

In his professional journey, he held leadership roles at Deloitte, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and ABP News Network. At Deloitte, he managed the human resource function for the technology risk consulting vertical.