Why Narayan Murthy advocates 70 hours work week

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy has once again reiterated his call for a 70-hour workweek, emphasising the importance of hard work in driving India’s progress.

During his recent visit to Kolkata for the Indian Chamber of Commerce's centenary launch event, Murthy urged people, particularly the youth, to embrace hard work for the betterment of India.

Explaining why he calls for 70-hour workweek, Murthy said that human beings are distinguished by their abilities to think and express. “Humans are blessed to think and distinguish between good and bad. These abilities must be utilised not merely for personal gains but for the betterment of society,” Murthy stated.

According to him, hard work enhances productivity, ultimately earning greater recognition and respect for individuals and the community at large. “Performance leads to recognition, recognition leads to respect, and respect leads to power,” he explained.

Murthy underscored that the path to progress lies in fulfilling our responsibility to the country—one rooted in the values passed down by our forefathers and emphasized in ancient scriptures. By fostering fairness, justice, and opportunities for the less privileged, Murthy believes India can achieve its collective potential.

“The youth must understand that hard work is not just a personal virtue but a national responsibility. It is through relentless effort that we can honor our heritage and create a brighter future for all,” he concluded.