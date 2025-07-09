Apple names Indian-origin Sabih Khan as Chief Operating Officer

Apple has appointed Indian-origin executive Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Jeff Williams. Khan, a 30-year veteran at Apple, will assume the role later this month.

Apple Inc. has announced the appointment of Sabih Khan, an Indian-origin executive and one of its longest-serving leaders, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a significant leadership transition at the world’s most valuable technology company.

Khan, currently Senior Vice President of Operations, will officially take over the COO responsibilities later this month from Jeff Williams, who has held the position since 2015. The announcement was made as part of a planned succession, with Williams set to remain at Apple for the time being, continuing to report to CEO Tim Cook and oversee both the Apple Watch and design teams. According to the company, once Williams retires later this year, Apple’s design team will report directly to Cook.

Sabih Khan’s elevation comes at a time when Apple is increasingly focused on operational resilience, sustainability, and expanding its global manufacturing footprint—areas Khan has been deeply involved with during his nearly three-decade tenure.

From Uttar Pradesh to Cupertino

Born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Khan moved to Singapore during his school years before relocating to the United States for higher education. He holds dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the prestigious Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Khan began his career at GE Plastics before joining Apple’s procurement team in 1995. Since then, he has played a pivotal role in building and managing Apple’s global supply chain, known for its speed, precision, and scale. His leadership has shaped Apple’s supplier responsibility programs, sustainability goals, and its ability to navigate complex global manufacturing ecosystems.

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Khan for his strategic leadership and commitment to innovation and sustainability. “Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain. While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges,” Cook said in an official statement published on Apple’s newsroom.

Cook also commended Khan’s contributions to environmental sustainability, highlighting that under his leadership, Apple has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 60%.

Khan’s appointment reflects Apple’s focus on continuity and operational excellence as it navigates new frontiers in artificial intelligence, global manufacturing diversification, and geopolitical challenges.

India’s Growing Role in Apple’s Strategy

The timing of Khan’s promotion is especially notable given India’s rising prominence in Apple’s global operations. Over the past few years, Apple has significantly expanded its manufacturing presence in India, working with suppliers such as Foxconn and Pegatron to assemble iPhones locally.

India is not only emerging as a major production hub for Apple but also represents a fast-growing consumer market. Khan’s Indian roots, coupled with his global experience, could position him as a critical figure in aligning Apple's long-term supply chain goals with emerging market opportunities.

Succession Planning in Motion

Jeff Williams, Khan’s predecessor, has long been seen as Apple’s operations mastermind and a potential successor to Tim Cook. His decision to step back signals a broader generational shift in Apple’s top leadership. Williams joined Apple in 1998 and has led everything from the supply chain to product development, including the successful launch of the Apple Watch.

By naming Khan as COO, Apple is doubling down on its operations-centric DNA—a hallmark of its modern success since the days of Steve Jobs’ return in the late 1990s. The move also reflects Apple’s commitment to developing leadership from within.