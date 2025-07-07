bigbasket appoints Manish Bajoria as Chief Financial Officer

Manish Bajoria joins bigbasket with over 20 years of experience in strategic finance, commercial management, and digital transformation across diverse sectors.

bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, has announced the appointment of Manish Bajoria as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Bajoria will oversee all aspects of the company’s finance function and play a key role in shaping bigbasket’s financial strategy as it enters its next phase of development and innovation.

Bajoria brings over 20 years of experience in strategic finance, commercial management, and digital transformation across diverse sectors.

Before joining bigbasket, he served as CFO at Vini Cosmetics, where he led end-to-end financial management and played a pivotal role in the company's digital transformation. He has also held senior finance leadership roles at Amazon and Hindustan Unilever, where he was instrumental in expanding operations, managing large P&Ls, and building high-governance, growth-focused teams. Manish began his career at Tata Steel Limited and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Speaking about the appointment, Hari Menon, bigbasket, said, “Manish brings deep financial experience and a practical understanding of how businesses work on the ground. His steady approach and ability to work through complex situations will be a real asset as we continue to scale and stay focused on what matters, serving our customers better and building a strong, sustainable business.”

“I am excited to join bigbasket at a time when the company is scaling rapidly and redefining the grocery and convenience ecosystem in India. I look forward to working with the leadership team to improve financial processes, support growth, and create lasting value for customers, partners, and employees,” said Bajoria.