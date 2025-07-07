Castrol India appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan as Chief Financial Officer

Mrinalini Srinivasan has succeeded Deepesh Baxi, who moved on from the role in March 2025

Castrol India has announced the appointment of Mrinalini Srinivasan as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 28, 2025. She succeeds Deepesh Baxi, who stepped down from the role in March 2025 to pursue other opportunities.

Srinivasan brings with her over 17 years of leadership experience at P&G India, where she held diverse roles across business units and geographies, including Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Her expertise spans strategic planning, business forecasting, compliance, and commercial finance, contributing to both financial resilience and operational excellence.

In her new role, Srinivasan will lead Castrol India’s financial function and serve as a key member of the leadership team, helping shape corporate strategy, financial planning, risk management, and governance.

To ensure a smooth transition, Mrinalini will work closely with interim CFO Vishal Thakkar through August. The company thanked Thakkar for his steady leadership and support during the interim period.

Most recently, Srinivasan served as CFO of the Hygiene and Health business at P&G India, while also acting as Group Controller. She has been a champion for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and led DEI initiatives within the organization. She is an alumna of FMS Delhi and a gold medallist in engineering from SGSITS Indore.

Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “As we continue to transform our business, the finance function remains critical to enabling this journey—through discipline, agility, and forward-looking decision support. Mrinalini’s experience in navigating complex business environments and driving alignment across teams will be a real asset. We are pleased to welcome her to the leadership team.”

Mrinalini Srinivasan shared, “It is a privilege to be part of a company with such a rich legacy and strong values. I look forward to working with colleagues across Castrol.”

Rakesh Makhija, Chairman of the Board, Castrol India Limited, added, “Mrinalini’s experience and balanced approach will be key as we continue to strengthen our foundations and stay focused on long-term, sustainable growth.”