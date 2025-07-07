Apraava Energy appoints Deepa Sebastian as CHRO

Apraava Energy, an integrated energy solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Deepa Sebastian as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). She succeeds Gopinath Govindan, who retires after a 17-year tenure leading the company’s HR function.

With over two decades of experience, Sebastian has been with Apraava for more than 16 years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President – HR. During her tenure, she has played a pivotal role in building a strong people-first culture, driving initiatives across Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), talent management, and enhancing the overall employee experience.

In her new role, Sebastian will lead the Human Resources, Corporate Communications, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) functions at Apraava. Her appointment reflects Apraava’s commitment to nurturing homegrown leaders and building a future-ready workforce.

“With Deepa’s vision and direction, I’m confident that Apraava will reach new heights and continue to strengthen its position as an employer of choice,” said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, Apraava Energy. “I would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Gopinath for his invaluable contributions. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the foundation of our people function. We wish him all the very best in his next chapter.”

Commenting on her appointment, Sebastian said, “As we expand our presence across India and deepen our commitment to delivering integrated energy solutions, our people will remain at the core of our success. I look forward to building on the strong foundation, and to shaping a workplace culture of inclusion, and purpose to enable each of us to thrive and contribute meaningfully to India’s energy transition.”

In 2023, Sebastian was named among the ‘Top Women in Renewable Energy’ by EQ International magazine. She is an assessor for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National HR Excellence Awards. She holds a master’s degree in Human Resource management from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and has previously worked with i-Flex Processing Solutions Limited.