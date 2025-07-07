Eternal announces leadership change, appoints Aditya Mangla as CEO of food delivery business

Before being appointed as CEO of the food delivery business, Aditya Mangla worked as Head of Product for the food delivery vertical.

Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, has announced the elevation of Aditya Mangla as the new CEO of its food ordering and delivery business, as part of an internal leadership restructuring.

Mangla, who currently serves as the Head of Product for the food delivery vertical, joined Eternal in March 2021 and has since held key positions, including Head of Supply and Head of Customer Experience. Prior to joining Eternal, he held leadership roles across product, marketing, and P&L functions at various startups and technology firms.

His appointment, approved by the company’s Board of Directors on July 6, 2025, is effective for a period of two years. He will also be designated as a Senior Management Personnel (SMP).

“Aditya Mangla has been appointed as CEO – Food Ordering and Delivery Business and SMP, pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors on July 6, 2025, for two years,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Mangla succeeds Rakesh Ranjan, who has completed his two-year tenure in the role. “Rakesh Ranjan has completed his two-year stint as CEO – Food Ordering and Delivery Business. Accordingly, he shall cease to be designated as a SMP with effect from July 6, 2025,” the company added.

Eternal stated that the appointment is aligned with its ongoing leadership transition plans and broader organizational structure within the food delivery segment. The move also confirms earlier reports regarding Ranjan’s planned exit from the role.