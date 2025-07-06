GSK India appoints Harsh V Trehan as CHRO

Harsh V Trehan brings over 25 years of HR experience to his new role at GSK India. He re-joins the company after leading global HR operations at its Bengaluru-based Capability Centre.

Global bio-pharmaceuticals company GSK has appointed Harsh V Trehan as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Executive Vice President for India. He will be based out of the company's Mumbai office.

According to Trehan, who shared the news of his appointment in a LinkedIn post, he will work closely with Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director at GSK Pharmaceuticals India, and Tomo Yashiki, Vice President - HR for Emerging Markets.

In his new role, Trehan will lead the Human Resources function for GSK India's pharmaceutical business, overseeing approximately 4,000 employees.

"As a key member of the India leadership team, I am responsible for shaping and executing a transformative people and culture strategy that aligns with GSK's global vision and supports the company's growth ambitions in India. Building on GSK India's 100-year legacy, my focus is on driving organisational change to position the business for the future by advancing the bold and innovative vision of GSK," said Trehan on LinkedIn.

Before this appointment, Trehan had worked for over four years as the People Services Lead at GSK Global Capability Centre, based in Bengaluru.

"Together with a high-performing, enterprise-minded HR team and HR colleagues across COE, People Services and embedded HR teams, we were able to create world-class HR capabilities that delivered significant impact across global HR programs. By focusing on employee experience, operational efficiency, and effectiveness, we were able to drive transformation and innovation in HR process for GSK worldwide," said Trehan about his last role at GSK Global Capability Centre.

Prior to his stint with GSK, Trehan was helming the people strategy at Compass India as its Chief People Officer. Incidentally, the leader also worked at GSK during his initial professional career, spanning almost 10 years in various HR roles from 2001 to 2011.

Trehan, who comes with over 25 years of professional experience in HR, holds a Master's degree in Personnel Management, Human Resources from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, and a Bachelor of Science degree from GK University.