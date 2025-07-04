Baazi Games appoints Vaibhav Bhandari as Chief Human Resources Officer

With over 20 years of HR experience, Vaibhav Bhandari joins Baazi Games to drive leadership development and build a high-performance culture.

Baazi Games, a leading force in India’s real-money skill gaming space, has announced the appointment of Vaibhav Bhandari as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). The move marks a strategic addition to Baazi’s leadership team as the company accelerates into its next phase of growth and transformation.

In his new role, Vaibhav Bhandari will be responsible for leading the people strategy across all of Baazi Games’ platforms, which include PokerBaazi, SportsBaazi, CardBaazi, and Openplay. His focus will be on building a high-performance culture, driving leadership development, and aligning HR practices closely with the company’s evolving business objectives.

Baazi Games stated that, under Bhandari’s leadership, it is poised to further strengthen its people-first philosophy, enabling scale, agility, and cultural excellence across the organisation.

Vaibhav Bhandari brings over 20 years of rich experience in the gaming and technology sectors, having held impactful roles at Aristocrat Gaming, Aricent Technologies, and HCL Technologies. He brings to Baazi a deep understanding of strategic HR partnership, talent management, and organisational development, making him well-positioned to lead the company’s HR transformation during a time of rapid industry evolution.

A Gaming Ecosystem in Motion

India currently has over 600 million gamers, and Baazi Games has positioned itself at the centre of the skill-based real-money gaming (RMG) movement. The company sees the gaming ecosystem being shaped by a combination of smartphone penetration, affordable mobile data, and a digital-native population.

In this context, Baazi Games is not just keeping pace with industry growth—it is actively shaping the ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on compliance and responsible play. Through its platforms, the company is redefining how gaming is experienced and regulated in India.

Earlier this year, PokerBaazi—Baazi’s flagship offering—launched its biggest product upgrade of the year, which included:

A Unity-powered desktop platform





An AI coaching tool named Baazi Sensei





A premium membership club





These innovations reflect Baazi’s commitment to next-generation, player-first experiences, and reinforce its position as a leading innovator in India’s gaming landscape.

The company also leads initiatives like the National Poker Series, further contributing to the professionalisation of online gaming in India.

About Baazi Games

Founded in 2014, Baazi Games is one of India’s foremost real-money gaming companies. It operates across four major platforms: PokerBaazi, SportsBaazi, CardBaazi, and Openplay. The company focuses on skill-based gaming and is known for its emphasis on responsible play, compliance, and technological innovation.

With the addition of Vaibhav Bhandari to its leadership team, Baazi Games continues to invest in its people-first approach, ensuring that culture and capability remain core pillars of its long-term strategy.