Mythik strengthens leadership with appointments from Disney, Marvel, Amazon

Mythik strengthens its leadership strategy by appointing six global media and technology veterans to its newly formed Global Advisory Board.

Mythik, a tech-first global entertainment company founded by entrepreneur Jason Kothari, has announced the appointment of six industry veterans to its newly formed Global Advisory Board. The board brings together former leaders from The Walt Disney Company, Marvel Entertainment, Amazon Studios, Crunchyroll, Dapper Labs, and SoftBank, with the aim of accelerating Mythik’s global vision to build the “Disney from the East.”

The advisory board will offer strategic guidance on areas including media and entertainment finance, technology, franchise IP development, licensing, production, and global distribution, aligning with Mythik’s mission to bring Eastern mythology and storytelling to global audiences.

Appointees to the Global Advisory Board include:

Alok Sama , former President of SoftBank Group, who led landmark deals including the $34 billion acquisition of ARM Holdings and the $59 billion merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

Kun Gao , Co-founder and former CEO of Crunchyroll, the anime OTT platform acquired by Sony Entertainment for $1.2 billion.

Nick Van Dyk , former SVP of Corporate Strategy at The Walt Disney Company, instrumental in the acquisitions of Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm.

Bill Jemas , former COO of Marvel Entertainment, credited with the company's turnaround and $4 billion sale to Disney.

John Lynch , former Global Head of Production & Operations at Amazon Studios, where he managed a $20 billion global content budget.

, former Global Head of Production & Operations at Amazon Studios, where he managed a $20 billion global content budget. Gui Karyo, former CIO at Marvel Entertainment and founding executive at Dapper Labs, a leading Web3 entertainment company.

Speaking about the appointments, Jason Kothari, Founder of Mythik, said:

“The formation of our Global Advisory Board, comprised of pioneering leaders who have helped create some of the world’s most successful media and entertainment companies, will provide Mythik’s management team with the strategic guidance to build in India for the world—for the first time in entertainment.”

The appointments are part of Mythik’s broader strategy to modernise Eastern storytelling using technology, with plans to create immersive, globally scalable content rooted in Asian mythology, history and folklore. The company’s founding team includes former senior executives from Disney, Netflix, Amazon Studios, Jio, and Tencent.

With a vision to reach a built-in global audience of 3.5 billion, Mythik’s latest leadership appointments reinforce its commitment to building a world-class creative and strategic foundation.