Google Cloud appoints Sashikumar Sreedharan as India MD

Sashikumar Sreedharan has been appointed the new Managing Director of Google Cloud India. This leadership transition is part of the company’s continued strategy to drive digital transformation and expand cloud services in one of its fastest-growing markets.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Director - Google Cloud (India) at Google,” wrote Sreedharan in a LinkedIn post published on July 2, 2025.

Sreedharan takes over from Bikram Singh Bedi, who led Google Cloud’s India operations since 2021. As reported by The Indian Express, Bedi will now take on a broader role as Vice President, Google Cloud Asia Pacific (APAC), focusing on strategic initiatives across the region.

According to Outlook Business, the leadership change reflects Google Cloud’s intent to deepen its footprint in the Indian market amid a growing appetite for AI-powered solutions. The company has been investing in expanding its customer base and delivering scalable cloud services to businesses across key sectors.

Before this appointment, Sreedharan served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Google Cloud APAC—a role he assumed in September 2023. His responsibilities spanned operational execution across markets in the region. He brings over 30 years of experience in enterprise technology, having held leadership roles at Microsoft India, SAP, and IBM.

At Microsoft India, he led the enterprise business and was credited with driving strategic customer engagement. His cross-sector experience and proven ability to lead high-impact teams have made him a well-regarded figure in India’s technology ecosystem.

Commenting on Sreedharan’s appointment, Karan Bajwa, President of Google Cloud Asia Pacific, stated:

“AI is poised to redefine India’s industries and supercharge the productivity and creativity of its vast talent pool. With our deep AI heritage, cutting-edge technical infrastructure, and innovative solutions, Google Cloud is uniquely positioned to partner with Indian businesses and the public sector to harness AI's transformative power.”

This appointment comes at a time when Google Cloud is actively competing with other global players like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services for market share in India. The company is positioning itself as a key partner for AI-first strategies, cloud migration, and digital innovation.

The transition is expected to further strengthen Google Cloud’s ability to serve enterprise and public sector clients as the demand for scalable, AI-integrated cloud platforms increases across the subcontinent.

Sreedharan is an alumnus of the University of Madras and is widely regarded for his experience in business transformation, digital strategy, and organisational leadership.