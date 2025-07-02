Microsoft names Shipra Saraf as new HR Consulting Head

Shipra Saraf steps into the role at a time when the tech giant is reimagining the future of work through AI and global-scale transformation.

Shipra Saraf has taken on the role of Head of HR Consulting for India and South Asia at Microsoft, marking a new chapter in her career with one of the world’s most influential technology companies.

Saraf shared the announcement via her LinkedIn profile, stating, “A new adventure begins: I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Microsoft as Head of HR Consulting for India and South Asia.” She described the opportunity as a meaningful step forward, combining purpose, learning, and growth during a transformative time for the HR profession.

Microsoft, known for its mission to “empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more,” is placing growing emphasis on the future of work, especially through the integration of artificial intelligence into workplace and talent strategies. Saraf’s appointment aligns with this larger shift, as she joins the company’s HR leadership during what she calls a “special time” for transformation in how people work and organisations operate.

“The future of work will be reimagined in ways we are only beginning to understand,” Saraf said in her post. “As Microsoft HR stands at the forefront of harnessing AI to transform how we work, I feel privileged to join them at this time.”

She also expressed gratitude to Nihal Fernandes, Andrea Winfield, and Arun Kakatkar for the opportunity, signalling both a strong internal welcome and collaborative leadership structure within Microsoft’s HR consulting division.

With a background that spans HR transformation, talent strategy, and organisational effectiveness, Saraf brings considerable experience to the role. Her move into this position suggests Microsoft’s ongoing investment in people-centric leadership as it continues to scale AI adoption, navigate hybrid workforce realities, and prepare for what the next era of work will demand from both organisations and their talent ecosystems.

Saraf’s statement also highlights the deeply personal nature of the transition. “Here’s to embracing the unknown, with hope and purpose!” she wrote, reflecting the emotional energy behind her new professional milestone.

The role of HR consulting at Microsoft involves shaping and delivering strategic people solutions that align with the company’s vision, business outcomes, and talent priorities across geographies. As Head of HR Consulting for India and South Asia, Saraf will be instrumental in advising business leaders, influencing policy, and building frameworks that support Microsoft’s culture of innovation, inclusion, and agility across the region.