Intel appoints Nupur Shrivastava as HR Leader for Asia Pacific

Intel Corporation has appointed Nupur Shrivastava as the HR Leader for the Asia Pacific region, marking a strategic leadership move for the semiconductor giant in one of its most critical markets. The announcement was shared by Shrivastava herself via her LinkedIn profile, where she stated:

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as HR Leader – Asia Pacific at Intel Corporation.”

This new role will see Shrivastava oversee Intel’s human resources operations across the Asia Pacific region, including talent planning, workforce transformation, and regional cultural alignment in a fast-evolving tech landscape.

Shrivastava has been with Intel Corporation for more than six years. Prior to this elevation, she held the position of Senior Director – Talent Planning & Acquisition, APAC, where she played a key role in shaping Intel’s regional talent acquisition strategy and building a resilient pipeline for future workforce needs.

Her promotion is not only a testament to her deep understanding of Intel’s global HR vision, but also to her leadership in nurturing inclusive, high-performing teams across diverse markets.

Before joining Intel, Shrivastava worked in senior HR leadership roles across notable organisations such as Arm, Nokia, Honeywell Technologies, Harita Techserv, and Titan Industries. At Arm, she served as the India HR Head and later took on the global lead role for Diversity & Inclusion, overseeing D&I strategies across seven international locations.

Her earlier roles in Nokia and Honeywell gave her a strong foundation in research and development-centric people practices, while her time at Harita and Titan helped refine her focus on competency management and structured HR systems. She began her professional career with PepsiCo India as a Management Trainee in 2001.

With a career spanning over two decades, Shrivastava brings a rich blend of HR strategy, leadership development, diversity advocacy, and operational transformation to her new role at Intel. Her approach is rooted in building empathetic, future-ready workplaces that are capable of adapting to new business and employee realities.

Academically, she holds an MBA in Human Resources from ICFAI Business School, which laid the groundwork for her specialisation in talent strategy and workforce architecture.

Shrivastava’s appointment comes at a time when organisations globally are rethinking HR in the context of hybrid work, digital transformation, and generational shifts. Intel’s decision to elevate a seasoned internal leader to helm the Asia Pacific HR portfolio signals its commitment to embedding people-first leadership and local nuance into its global talent strategy.