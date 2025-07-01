Lenovo elevates Yogesh Singhania as Director, Global HR Services

Lenovo has elevated Yogesh Singhania to the position of Director, Global HR Services, effective July 2025. The promotion comes within a year of his tenure as Global HR Services Head, underscoring the company's recognition of his leadership and impact.

In his new role, Singhania leads Lenovo’s global HR services function, overseeing end-to-end HR operations with a strong focus on compliance, data privacy, and service quality. He is responsible for delivering a consistent and compliant employee experience across regions while driving operational excellence and process optimisation.

His portfolio includes managing critical processes such as onboarding, offboarding, data management, and employee case resolution. Singhania works closely with HR Business Partners, Centers of Excellence, Payroll, and IT teams to lead initiatives in automation and digital transformation—enhancing efficiency and scalability across the board.

“Through robust governance, data integrity, and continuous improvement, we enable the organization to operate seamlessly while supporting employees and managers at every stage of the lifecycle,” he shared.

Prior to Lenovo, Singhania held roles at Infosys and IBM, bringing with him a solid background in HR operations and SAP ABAP development. He holds an MBA in Human Resource Management from XLRI Jamshedpur and is known for his strengths in data storytelling, analytics, reporting, and HR visualization.