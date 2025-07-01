Harman International appoints Santosh Khandoba as Director – HR Service Delivery

Harman International, a Samsung company, has appointed Santosh Khandoba as Director – HR Service Delivery.

In this new role, he will be leading the HR Service Delivery, focused on driving operational excellence, enhancing employee experience, and enabling HR transformation at scale. “This role allows me to combine my passion for Service Delivery, Global HR Helpdesk, and building high-performing global capability centers,” he posted on LinkedIn.

He joined in this new role, a month ago, but announced on LinkedIn on June 30. “I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Harman International as Director – HR Service Delivery,” he added.

A heartfelt thank you to our leadership team — Vandana Sheth, Francesca Muratore, and Shrikanth Shanthigodu for all your support.

I look forward to collaborating with my new team at Harman and contributing to its innovation-driven, people-first culture.

Before joining Harman, he worked with Kantar as Director HR Service Delivery APAC for more than six years. At Kantar, he led strategic initiatives in partnership with executive leadership, driving both short- and long-term strategies that delivered impactful results across APAC.

He joins Harman with over two decades of industry experience. He specialises in leading HR transformations and developing robust HR standards across diverse markets, including India, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. His career spans key roles with global brands such as Kantar, IBM, Accenture, and Genysis, where I have successfully implemented strategic roadmaps and enhanced HR competencies.