Heineken names Vineeth Suresh as India GCC Head

In his most immediate role before joining Heineken, Vineeth Suresh worked with KPMG.

Heineken N.V., the Netherlands-based brewing conglomerate, has confirmed the appointment of Vineeth Suresh to lead its India GCC in Hyderabad, HEINEKEN Business Services India Private Limited, effective June.

Vineeth most recently was a Partner with KPMG, leading the GCC sector in Consumer Markets & Retail. An experienced and transformative leader in the GCC space, he has previously been in leadership roles with other large organizations such as Diageo & Tesco.

Confirming the news, Ákos Magyari – Director Heineken Business Services, stated that the appointment showcases the company’s strong commitment to use India as a strategic delivery and transformation hub. Heineken Business Services India is an addition to Heineken's existing global network of connected hubs that will provide essential services and capabilities to Operating Companies within HEINEKEN. The business services network plays an important part in Heineken’s EVERGREEN strategy.

“Working as a Partner in the consulting practice has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I’ve had the privilege of working with the greatest minds in the consulting world, outstanding colleagues, clients, and leaders who’ve challenged and inspired me every step of the way,” Vineeth posted on LinkedIn.

He is an industry professional with experience in CPG, Global Retail, Manufacturing, IT/ITeS sectors, Investment Banking & Consulting. Vineeth has proficiency in setting up and managing large scale multi-geography, multi domain shared service / BPO set up's in areas such as Finance & Accounting, HR, Commercial, Analytics and other Business & technology / Shared Service areas.