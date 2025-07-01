Ganesh Mani to take charge as Switch India CEO from September 1

The leadership transition follows the exit of S Mahesh Babu and comes at a critical juncture as Switch prepares for its next phase of growth.

Switch India, the electric mobility arm of Hinduja Group’s commercial vehicle giant Ashok Leyland, has announced a key leadership change as the company gears up for its next stage of growth. Effective September 1, Ganesh Mani, currently the Chief Operating Officer at Ashok Leyland, will assume additional responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of Switch India.

This announcement comes on the heels of S Mahesh Babu, the current CEO, stepping down from his position to pursue new opportunities outside the group. His exit will take effect on August 31, 2025, ending a significant chapter in Switch’s leadership.

In an official company statement, Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility, acknowledged Babu’s tenure with appreciation, noting: “We would like to place on record our appreciation to Mahesh for his significant contributions during his tenure with us.”

Under Babu’s leadership, Switch India reached a significant financial milestone by achieving EBITDA breakeven in FY25. Hinduja added that with this achievement, the company is now “poised to scale up the business and achieve positive PAT status shortly.”

The appointment of Mani reflects Switch’s strategic intent to leverage operational synergies with its parent company. The company stated that the new leadership move is “in line with the strategy for Switch India to leverage the strengths of Ashok Leyland to optimise its operational costs while maintaining focus on developing best-in-class battery electric buses and light commercial vehicles.”

Ganesh Mani brings a wealth of experience in manufacturing operations and business transformation. Known for his success in operational excellence and leading large-scale transformation initiatives, he is widely credited with enhancing productivity and systems-driven culture during his tenure at Ashok Leyland. His dual role is expected to deepen collaboration between Ashok Leyland and Switch India, while accelerating Switch’s growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Switch India is currently focused on battery electric commercial vehicles, a segment poised for significant growth amid India’s clean mobility push. The company has already established a competitive portfolio in two high-potential segments: electric light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs) and electric city buses.

Its e-LCV lineup includes the 1.25-tonne IeV3 and 1.75-tonne IeV4, both of which are available commercially via select Ashok Leyland LCV dealers. In the electric bus segment, Switch offers 12-metre buses in both standard and low-floor variants, with a single-charge range of up to 200 km. These models are aimed at urban public transportation networks increasingly seeking zero-emission alternatives.

According to the company, Switch India currently boasts a strong order book of over 1,500 electric buses, which provides it a solid base to project robust topline growth in the coming fiscal year. The company expects to double its revenue in FY26, supported by scale efficiencies and product expansion.