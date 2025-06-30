Bharti AXA Life elevates Amber Prakash as Vice President – HR

An insurance industry veteran, Prakash has been with the company since 2008.

Bharti AXA Life has announced the elevation of Amber Prakash as Vice President – Human Resources, effective June 2025. A long-serving member of the organization, Prakash has been associated with Bharti AXA Life for over 16 years, holding key roles across various HR functions.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Prakash wrote: “Excited to inform my promotion to Vice President - HR and joining the Senior Management Team (SMT) at Bharti AXA Life! Looking forward to fostering continued organizational success in this expanded leadership role.”

With over two decades of experience in the HR domain, Prakash has built deep expertise in areas such as HR business partnering, organisation design, manpower planning and budgeting, employee engagement, talent acquisition, performance management, compensation and benefits, HR operations, and shared services. His cross-industry exposure spans life insurance, financial services, and manufacturing sectors.

Before joining Bharti AXA Life in 2008, Prakash worked with Tata Business Support Services as Manager – HR (North), where he was responsible for rolling out and anchoring key OD interventions in the region. He also led developmental and engagement programs designed by the corporate L&D team for diverse employee segments.

Earlier in his career, Prakash held HR roles with ERA and the Waldan Group, gaining a strong foundation in people management and organizational development.

Prakash holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Savitribai Phule Pune University, strengthening his academic foundation for a robust HR career.

With this promotion, Bharti AXA Life underscores its commitment to internal growth and leadership development, recognizing long-term contributions and promoting seasoned professionals into strategic roles.