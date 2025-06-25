Qualcomm elevates Pooja Joshi to Senior Director, HR Business Partner

Qualcomm has promoted Pooja Joshi to the role of Senior Director, HR Business Partner, reinforcing its focus on people-first leadership in a fast-moving technology landscape. The announcement has been welcomed by industry peers, with many noting Joshi’s exceptional track record of shaping inclusive talent strategies and leading transformational HR initiatives at scale.

With nearly two decades of experience at Qualcomm, Joshi’s elevation marks a natural progression in a career defined by a deep commitment to equitable workplace culture and responsible business practices. In her previous role as Global Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), she led large-scale cultural initiatives across 30+ international markets, embedding DEI principles into Qualcomm’s hiring, retention, and organisational development processes.

Her efforts were central to integrating corporate social responsibility (CSR) into HR strategy, aligning people development with the company’s broader mission and values. According to internal sources and public reactions on platforms such as LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter), Joshi has become a trusted leadership voice, known for mentoring emerging talent and guiding teams through complex change with empathy and strategic clarity.

The promotion comes at a pivotal time for Qualcomm, as companies across the semiconductor and tech sectors are reimagining the role of HR beyond traditional support functions. As transformation, culture, and employee trust become core pillars of competitive advantage, organisations are leaning into leadership that can balance operational execution with human-centred strategy.

In her new role, Joshi is expected to drive global HR partnering across business functions, helping teams navigate challenges of scale, agility, and evolving talent expectations. Her background in DEI and global engagement uniquely positions her to bridge workforce strategy with culture, ensuring HR remains a lever for both growth and belonging.

Qualcomm’s decision also signals a renewed emphasis on agile people strategies and inclusive leadership pipelines—a priority for many companies facing generational shifts in the workforce and growing expectations around equity, purpose, and sustainability.