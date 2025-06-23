Eternis Fine Chemicals appoints Hari Menon as Global CHRO

With over two decades of experience, Hari Menon has joined Eternis Fine Chemicals from Mitsui OSK Lines.

Eternis Fine Chemicals, a global manufacturer of aroma chemicals now expanding rapidly into the personal care sector, has appointed Hari Menon as its new Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective June.

In his new role, Menon will be responsible for shaping and executing Eternis’ global people strategy, driving talent management, and leading cultural transformation across the organization.

Bringing a wealth of global HR experience, Menon has held senior leadership roles at Mitsui, CMA CGM, Alstom, and the TATA Group, with professional stints across India, France, Singapore, Malaysia, and Switzerland.

As Eternis broadens its global footprint and diversifies into the personal care segment, building a high-performance culture and attracting, developing, and retaining top talent are critical to its ongoing growth and success.

Menon holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, a Human Resources Management certification from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in HR.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hari Menon to the Eternis family,” said Rajen Mariwala, Managing Director, and Wilfrid Gambade, CEO.

“Hari’s expertise will be invaluable as we expand our global operations and pursue ambitious growth plans. His leadership will be crucial in building a world-class organization and nurturing a culture that empowers our people to excel worldwide,” added Gambade.enon is expected to play a pivotal role in embedding this growth mindset and people-centric culture throughout the organisation.