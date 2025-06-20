Nippon Koei India gets G Sampath Kumar as first Indian MD

Before being elevated to Managing Director, G Sampath Kumar served as Director at the company for 10 years.

Nippon Koei India has announced a key leadership transition following its Annual General Meeting, appointing G Sampath Kumar as its first-ever Indian Managing Director — a landmark moment in the company’s history.

Kumar, who has been with the organisation for over a decade as a Director, succeeds Katsuya Fukasaku, who will now take on the role of Chairman. The company also announced the appointments of Tetsuto Nakano and Takuya Nakagawa as Directors, further strengthening its leadership bench.

In a LinkedIn post, the company shared, “We are especially proud to announce that G Sampath Kumar has been appointed as the first-ever Indian Managing Director of Nippon Koei India – a proud moment in our company’s history. We also extend a warm welcome to our newly appointed Directors, who bring deep expertise and global perspective to strengthen our leadership team.”

An alumnus of IIT-BHU, Kumar brings with him over 35 years of experience in civil engineering and IT consultancy, making him well-positioned to steer the company through its next phase of growth.