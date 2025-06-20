Apple, Google, Facebook hit as 16 billion logins leaked in mega breach

One of the largest data breaches in history has exposed 16 billion login credentials, threatening users of major online services including Apple, Google, and Facebook. Cybersecurity experts warn of widespread exploitation risks stemming from freshly leaked datasets.

Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a vast treasure trove of stolen digital credentials — a staggering 16 billion login records, including passwords, that could potentially grant access to a multitude of online services. The breach, described by researchers as a “blueprint for mass exploitation,” affects platforms ranging from Apple, Google, and Facebook to GitHub, Telegram, and even government services.

The disclosure, originally reported by Forbes, represents one of the most significant cyber threats in recent memory. The researchers behind the discovery revealed that 30 separate exposed datasets, each containing between tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records, have come to light since the beginning of 2025.

What’s particularly alarming is the freshness of the data. "These aren’t just old breaches being recycled. This is fresh, weaponisable intelligence at scale," the researchers stated, underlining that the breach goes well beyond typical password dumps that surface on underground forums. The implications are far-reaching, not just for consumers but also businesses, developers, and public sector systems.

Initial alarm bells were triggered earlier this year when a “mysterious database” housing around 184 million records was discovered lying unprotected on a public web server. At the time, experts feared it could indicate a broader systemic failure in data security — fears that now seem justified.

Further investigations revealed this discovery was merely the tip of the iceberg. The 30 massive datasets now identified contain sensitive login information tied to social media platforms, corporate systems, developer tools, and VPN services, offering cybercriminals a virtual skeleton key to digital infrastructures worldwide.

The stolen credentials are highly valuable and can be used to carry out phishing campaigns, business email compromise (BEC) attacks, and account takeovers, all of which pose a serious threat to both individual and enterprise cybersecurity.

Corporate Responses and Expert Warnings

Speaking to Forbes, Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of cybersecurity firm Keeper Security, warned: “The fact that the credentials in question are of high value for widely used services carries with it far-reaching implications.”

In response to the growing threat of data breaches, tech companies like Google are actively working to phase out traditional security methods such as passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA). Instead, they are advocating the adoption of passkeys, which rely on biometric authentication — such as fingerprints or facial scans — and trusted devices to verify user identity.

"It's important to use tools that automatically secure your account and protect you from scams," Google advised, adding that passkeys are “phishing-resistant” and offer a seamless user experience.

This transition reflects a broader shift in the digital security paradigm, where passwordless authentication is increasingly being seen as the future. Google and other industry leaders believe this approach offers significantly stronger protection against breaches by removing one of the most vulnerable links in the security chain: the password.

What Users Should Do

In light of the breach, users are strongly advised to:

Change passwords immediately, especially if reusing credentials across platforms.





Enable passkeys or other biometric sign-ins where available.





Monitor accounts for suspicious activity and activate alerts.





Use password managers to generate and store strong, unique passwords for each service.





Stay alert for phishing emails or messages that may be crafted using leaked data.