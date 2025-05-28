Infosys is creating a digital-first workplace for 77,000 employees — Here’s how

Ashiss Kumar Dash, Executive VP at Infosys, highlighted the initiative’s impact: “Using Infosys Topaz, we’re driving an AI-powered workplace transformation to boost productivity and employee experience.”

Indian IT powerhouse Infosys is set to revolutionise the workplace experience for 77,000 employees at European energy major E.ON by deploying its AI-driven digital workplace suite, Infosys Topaz. The collaboration, announced this week, aims to modernise E.ON’s workplace systems, improving operational efficiency while supporting the company’s ambitious digital transformation agenda.

E.ON, a leading energy provider in Europe with operations spanning energy networks, infrastructure solutions, and retail services, faces the challenge of creating a digital-first work environment to meet the demands of a fast-evolving energy sector. To tackle this, Infosys will bring its AI expertise to bear by implementing Infosys Topaz — a comprehensive suite of AI-based tools designed to create a data-driven, user-centric workplace.

Victoria Ossadnik, Chief Operating Officer for Digital and Innovation at E.ON, emphasised the importance of this digital push: “Digitalisation and digital technology are key for reliable, affordable and sustainable energy systems. Our strategic partnership with Infosys is essential for our digital transformation and operation – together, we are paving the way for a smarter, more efficient energy future.”

At the core of the partnership is a human-centric support model that empowers E.ON employees with greater control and choice over how they work. This flexibility is designed to accelerate business innovation and enhance employee productivity — critical factors as E.ON positions itself as a fully digital energy provider.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, Executive Vice President and Global Head at Infosys, underlined the strategic value of the initiative: "By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we will enable an AI-powered digital workplace transformation that will bolster productivity and employee experience."

This move aligns with Infosys’s broader push into AI-powered workplace solutions, building on its recent collaboration with LogicMonitor, an AI-enabled SaaS hybrid observability platform focused on IT infrastructure optimisation.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI to enhance employee engagement and streamline operations, this collaboration is expected to set a new standard within the energy sector and beyond. By delivering an AI-powered, seamless workplace experience for tens of thousands of employees, Infosys and E.ON are demonstrating how technology can reshape traditional industries and unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation.