Infosys is creating a digital-first workplace for 77,000 employees — Here’s how
Indian IT powerhouse Infosys is set to revolutionise the workplace experience for 77,000 employees at European energy major E.ON by deploying its AI-driven digital workplace suite, Infosys Topaz. The collaboration, announced this week, aims to modernise E.ON’s workplace systems, improving operational efficiency while supporting the company’s ambitious digital transformation agenda.
E.ON, a leading energy provider in Europe with operations spanning energy networks, infrastructure solutions, and retail services, faces the challenge of creating a digital-first work environment to meet the demands of a fast-evolving energy sector. To tackle this, Infosys will bring its AI expertise to bear by implementing Infosys Topaz — a comprehensive suite of AI-based tools designed to create a data-driven, user-centric workplace.
Victoria Ossadnik, Chief Operating Officer for Digital and Innovation at E.ON, emphasised the importance of this digital push: “Digitalisation and digital technology are key for reliable, affordable and sustainable energy systems. Our strategic partnership with Infosys is essential for our digital transformation and operation – together, we are paving the way for a smarter, more efficient energy future.”
At the core of the partnership is a human-centric support model that empowers E.ON employees with greater control and choice over how they work. This flexibility is designed to accelerate business innovation and enhance employee productivity — critical factors as E.ON positions itself as a fully digital energy provider.
Ashiss Kumar Dash, Executive Vice President and Global Head at Infosys, underlined the strategic value of the initiative: “By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we will enable an AI-powered digital workplace transformation that will bolster productivity and employee experience.”
This move aligns with Infosys’s broader push into AI-powered workplace solutions, building on its recent collaboration with LogicMonitor, an AI-enabled SaaS hybrid observability platform focused on IT infrastructure optimisation.
As enterprises increasingly adopt AI to enhance employee engagement and streamline operations, this collaboration is expected to set a new standard within the energy sector and beyond. By delivering an AI-powered, seamless workplace experience for tens of thousands of employees, Infosys and E.ON are demonstrating how technology can reshape traditional industries and unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation.