India eyes 6G leadership, promises 100 times faster network to transform connectivity

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said 5G expanded high-speed internet to remote areas, but 6G will go much further, driven by AI, terahertz communication, and smart networks.

India has set its sights on leading the world in sixth-generation (6G) technology, with the government declaring that 6G will be “100 times more powerful” than 5G and usher in a new era of intelligent, ultra-fast connectivity.

Speaking at the ‘Bharat 6G 2025 International Conference and Exhibition’ on Wednesday, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, laid out the country’s roadmap and vision to dominate the 6G space by the end of the decade.

In an interview with IANS, Dr Pemmasani underscored the transformational potential of 6G, describing it as a complete reinvention of digital infrastructure. “5G has already been hugely successful in expanding connectivity, but 6G will be a completely different network — 100 times more powerful, with latency reduced to sub-milliseconds,” he said.

The minister noted that while 5G brought high-speed internet to remote areas and enabled digital solutions like village Wi-Fi networks, 6G would go far beyond — powered by artificial intelligence, terahertz communication, and intelligent networks. According to him, 6G is not just a faster network; it will be deeply integrated with AI and capable of transforming sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, and agriculture.

India’s ambition to lead in 6G was first outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023. The strategy involves global partnerships, innovation incentives, and developing international standards. Key collaborations with countries like Japan, Singapore, and Finland are already underway.

“While the shift from 4G to 5G was significant, the move to 6G will be transformational,” Dr Pemmasani remarked. He highlighted that although initial adoption of 6G may be limited to early adopters, the technology will eventually permeate mainstream use, much like its predecessors.

The Bharat 6G 2025 conference is an integral part of this journey — serving as a platform for industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to exchange ideas and lay the foundation for global 6G innovation.

The minister also acknowledged challenges in the current 5G rollout, particularly in terms of spectrum availability and high data demands. “These are natural growing pains with any evolving technology,” he said, while expressing confidence that lessons learned from 5G will shape a more robust and efficient 6G rollout.

More than just a technological advancement, 6G is being positioned as a catalyst for societal and economic development. Dr Pemmasani reiterated that the government sees 6G as an engine for inclusive growth. “From rural healthcare access to smart farming solutions and immersive digital learning, the potential of 6G is enormous,” he noted.

The government’s focus now lies in nurturing an innovation ecosystem that encourages home-grown startups, fosters academic research, and incentivises private sector participation. The push for 6G aligns with India’s broader vision of becoming a global digital powerhouse while shaping the future of communication technology on its own terms.

As the global race for 6G gains momentum, India’s commitment to building foundational infrastructure, creating global alliances, and driving innovation could put it at the forefront of the next digital revolution. With the promise of AI-enabled networks and seamless real-time communication, 6G is set to redefine not only how people connect, but also how economies function and societies evolve.