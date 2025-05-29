57% of employees receive layoff notices via email or phone: Report

Seventy percent of respondents reported being laid off within the past six months, with almost one in five (19%) having lost their jobs in the last month alone.

As layoffs continue to impact industries throughout 2025, a new report by Zety® exposes the increasingly impersonal nature of job losses, with over half of affected workers receiving the news through email or phone calls rather than face-to-face meetings. The 2025 Layoff Experience Report, based on a survey of more than 1,000 workers laid off in the past two years, offers a stark look at the realities faced by employees during this turbulent period.

According to the survey, 70% of respondents were laid off within the last six months, and nearly one in five (19%) lost their jobs in just the past month alone. These figures underscore the rapid pace at which companies are reducing their workforce, often with limited personal interaction. Only 30% of those surveyed reported being told about their layoff in a face-to-face meeting, while 29% received the news via email and 28% over the phone. A smaller number (5%) were informed through video calls, and 6% heard about their job loss through internal rumours before any official communication.

The impersonal nature of these announcements has tangible consequences. Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at Zety, commented on the findings: “When layoffs are handled through email or a quick phone call, it sends a clear message to employees: you’re not worth the time for a real conversation. While that may not be the intent, the impact is lasting. Employers need to recognise that how they deliver difficult news is a reflection of their culture—and in a moment of vulnerability, a lack of humanity can do real damage to morale, trust, and reputation.”

The survey also sheds light on why companies are making these difficult decisions. Cost-cutting measures were cited by 54% of respondents as the main reason behind layoffs, followed by company restructuring (45%) and poor financial performance (44%). Other factors included mergers and acquisitions (39%), automation and technological changes (32%), and shifts in company priorities (16%). Notably, only 5% of laid-off employees believed poor personal performance was the primary cause of their dismissal, with the majority attributing their job loss to broader organisational changes.

Despite the shock of job loss, the survey reveals varied levels of preparedness among employees. While 36% clearly anticipated their layoff and 43% mildly suspected it, 21% reported being completely blindsided. The emotional toll of sudden unemployment is compounded by how employers handle severance and post-layoff support. About 74% of respondents said they received a generous severance package, but 22% felt their severance was inadequate, and 4% received nothing at all.

When asked what could have improved their layoff experience, 65% of workers wanted better severance packages, and 64% sought more career support from their former employers. Almost half (49%) wished for better communication from leadership, and 35% desired more advance notice before losing their jobs. Interestingly, despite the often difficult circumstances, 90% of respondents said they would consider returning to their previous employer, possibly reflecting the value they place on familiarity and the quality of the layoff process.

The findings point to a crucial opportunity for companies to rethink their layoff strategies, emphasising empathy and transparency. As Escalera concludes, “The way employers communicate layoffs can shape future relationships and even influence whether former employees remain advocates for the company or avoid it altogether.”