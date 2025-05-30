LinkedIn joins wave of tech layoffs with announcement of hundreds of job cuts

Earlier this month, Microsoft, LinkedIn’s parent company, also implemented layoffs impacting 86 employees across several Bay Area offices, reflecting wider corporate measures to optimise operations.

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, is reducing its workforce by 281 employees across several offices in California, according to a recent WARN notice filed this week.

The layoffs took effect on May 15 and have impacted four Bay Area locations, with the greatest number of cuts occurring at LinkedIn’s Mountain View office, where 159 employees lost their jobs.

This was followed by reductions at the San Francisco office at 222 Second Street, which saw 60 employees laid off. Smaller numbers of job losses were reported at the company’s Sunnyvale and Carpinteria offices, with approximately 50 and a dozen affected employees, respectively.

This round of layoffs adds to the increasing number of job cuts in the tech sector, particularly in Silicon Valley, where companies continue to reassess their staffing in light of changing market conditions and economic pressures. LinkedIn, often regarded as the go-to social network for professionals and those seeking new opportunities, has now itself become part of the growing list of organisations implementing workforce reductions.

Earlier this month, Microsoft, LinkedIn’s parent company, also carried out layoffs affecting 86 employees across multiple Bay Area offices, highlighting broader corporate efforts to streamline operations.

The WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act notice, a legal requirement for employers planning large-scale layoffs, confirms the scale and locations of the cuts. KRON4, a local news outlet that reported the layoffs, contacted LinkedIn for further information but has yet to receive an official statement.

The layoffs underscore the ongoing challenges faced by major technology companies as they adapt to shifting economic realities and evolving business priorities. While LinkedIn remains a vital platform for career networking and job searches globally, these job reductions reflect the broader uncertainty and restructuring currently underway in the tech industry.