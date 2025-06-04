Nestlé India reports 3.8% decline in permanent employees in FY25

On the financial front, Nestlé India recorded sales surpassing ₹20,000 crore in FY25, reflecting significant growth since the Maggi crisis ten years ago.

Nestlé India has reported a 3.8% decrease in its permanent employee count for the financial year ending March 2025, with the number dropping from 8,736 in FY24 to 8,419 in FY25. This reduction comes as the company continues to invest heavily in expanding its capabilities and capacities.

Despite the decrease in headcount, Nestlé India has demonstrated a strong commitment to employee welfare. The median remuneration of employees saw an increase of 4.9% during FY25. Specifically, salaries for employees other than managerial personnel rose by 5.2%, while managerial personnel received a 3.5% increase.

Outgoing Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan highlighted the company's significant capital investments over the past decade. "Our capital expenditure as a percentage of sales has increased from 1.8% in 2015 to 10% in FY25," Narayanan stated in his final address to shareholders. He emphasised that this growth underscores Nestlé India's focus on catering to Indian consumers and its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

In terms of financial performance, Nestlé India reported sales exceeding ₹20,000 crore in FY25, marking substantial growth since the Maggi crisis a decade ago. Under Narayanan's leadership, the company's revenue saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%, with profit from operations growing at a CAGR of 13.5%.

As part of its leadership transition, Nestlé India has appointed Manish Tiwary as the new Managing Director, effective August 1, 2025. Tiwary, who previously served as the country manager for Amazon India, joined Nestlé India as Managing Director (Designate) on February 1, 2025, and was designated as Key Managerial Personnel from April 24, 2025.

During FY25, Tiwary received a remuneration of ₹29.94 million. Additionally, he was granted a lump sum payout of ₹151.96 million upon joining the company to compensate for the loss of long-term incentives from his previous employer.

Suresh Narayanan's total remuneration for FY25 stood at ₹23.47 crore, reflecting a 5% salary hike compared to the previous fiscal year. This increase was more modest than the 16% hike he received in FY24, aligning with the company's cautious approach amid an urban slowdown and tepid growth in the FMCG sector.

The reduction in permanent staff, juxtaposed with increased capital expenditure and leadership changes, indicates Nestlé India's strategic focus on long-term growth and operational efficiency. As the company continues to invest in its infrastructure and workforce, it aims to strengthen its position in the competitive FMCG landscape.