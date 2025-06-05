Layoffs return to the Bay Area as Google, Microsoft, Cruise, and Walmart cut employees

A new wave of job cuts has hit the Bay Area as tech giants Google, Microsoft, and Cruise, along with retail behemoth Walmart, file layoff notices with the state.

The Bay Area’s job market continues to contract as some of the world’s most prominent employers announce a fresh round of layoffs. According to filings with California’s Employment Development Department (EDD), tech giants Google, Microsoft, and Cruise, as well as retail major Walmart, are preparing to cut a combined 169 positions across the region in the coming months.

The layoffs—revealed in official WARN notices (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification)—are the latest in a series of workforce reductions impacting the tech and corporate sectors throughout 2024.

Google

Alphabet-owned Google will eliminate 53 jobs across four locations in Sunnyvale, according to a WARN notice filed on Thursday, 30 May. The job cuts are permanent and are scheduled to take effect on 6 July.

This move follows multiple rounds of layoffs at Google in the past year, as the company continues to recalibrate its operations amid shifting technology trends and economic headwinds. The search giant has cited cost-saving measures and reorganisation around artificial intelligence (AI) as contributing factors in previous cuts.

Microsoft

Microsoft, another heavyweight in the region, confirmed its own layoffs in the latest state filings. The company is shedding eight jobs—split between sites in Sunnyvale and Mountain View. These reductions were processed on Monday, 3 June, and will take effect on 1 August 2024.

Although a relatively small number, these layoffs are part of Microsoft’s broader pattern of restructuring, including recent staff reductions in hardware and AI research units.

Cruise

San Francisco-based Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors, is continuing to reduce headcount after scaling back its ambitious robotaxi programme. In the latest filing, Cruise revealed that it is laying off one employee at its Bryant Street office.

This cut follows a dramatic reduction earlier in 2024, when Cruise laid off over 50% of its workforce. The scale-back came after General Motors announced it was pausing its commercial rollout of self-driving vehicles following regulatory scrutiny and safety concerns.

Walmart

Outside the tech sector but still within the Bay Area’s corporate landscape, Walmart has announced it will lay off 106 workers at its San Bruno eCommerce Corporate facility. The terminations are permanent and will take effect on 22 August, according to the company’s WARN notice filed last week.

Walmart has been reevaluating its eCommerce operations and realigning resources, particularly in response to rising automation and shifts in consumer shopping behaviour.

The newly announced job losses add to a growing list of recent layoffs in the region. Just last month, LinkedIn—a Microsoft subsidiary—cut over 280 roles in the Bay Area. Around the same time, Hewlett Packard eliminated 61 jobs in San Jose, reinforcing the perception of a cooling employment climate across the tech corridor.