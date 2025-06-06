BlackRock layoffs begin in 2025 after adding 3,700 staff last year

BlackRock Inc. is set to lay off approximately 200 employees, representing about 1% of its global workforce, as part of a strategic realignment following significant acquisitions in 2024.

In a memo to staff dated January 8, 2025, President Rob Kapito and Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein stated, "As part of these firmwide efforts, we will be making changes today that will see approximately 1% of our colleagues leave the firm. This is never easy."

The layoffs are part of BlackRock's efforts to align its resources with its evolving strategy, particularly after spending over $25 billion on acquisitions in 2024. These acquisitions include private credit manager HPS Investment Partners, private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, and private markets data provider Preqin.

Despite the workforce reduction, BlackRock's overall headcount is expected to grow. The firm added approximately 3,750 employees in 2024 and plans to onboard an additional 2,000 in 2025, reflecting its continued expansion into private markets and alternative investments.

The decision to cut jobs is seen as a move to streamline operations and eliminate redundancies resulting from the recent acquisitions. By realigning its workforce, BlackRock aims to enhance efficiency and better position itself to serve clients in the long term.

This development is part of a broader trend in the financial industry, where firms are adjusting their operations to adapt to changing market dynamics and client demands. BlackRock's strategic shift underscores the growing importance of private markets in the asset management landscape.