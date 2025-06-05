Deutsche Bank appoints Stefan Schaffer as CEO of India GCC

Stefan Schaffer will also serve as Global CIO for Corporate Functions and Head of Global Technology Centres, strengthening the bank’s strategic focus on innovation and digital transformation.

Deutsche Bank has announced the appointment of Stefan Schaffer as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deutsche India, the firm’s Global Capability Centre (GCC). In addition to this role, Schaffer will also take on responsibilities as Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Corporate Functions and Head of Global Technology Centres, according to a company statement released this week.

The leadership reshuffle is part of Deutsche Bank’s broader strategy to align global technology, operational excellence, and digital innovation. Schaffer’s appointment highlights the growing importance of the India centre within the bank’s global delivery network.

Schaffer joined Deutsche Bank in 2020, bringing with him extensive experience in technology strategy and operations. He has since held several senior roles in the Technology, Data and Innovation (TDI) division, which drives the bank’s digital transformation agenda.

His previous roles include Head of the Bucharest Technology Centre, where he also served as President of the Board of Directors in Romania. During his tenure, Schaffer was instrumental in strengthening Deutsche Bank’s engineering capabilities and driving operational efficiency within its Eastern European operations.

More recently, Schaffer served as Head of Shared Applications and Services, focusing on building reusable and scalable digital capabilities. His work was aligned with Deutsche Bank’s engineering and architecture manifesto, which promotes simplification, standardisation, and modularity across the enterprise.

India GCC: A Strategic Pillar in Global Operations

Deutsche Bank’s Indian operations play a critical role in the bank’s global delivery ecosystem. Established in 2005, Deutsche India now employs over 20,000 professionals across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. The centre supports multiple verticals, including technology, finance, risk, and operations, serving as a backbone for Deutsche Bank’s corporate infrastructure and client services worldwide.

As the new CEO of Deutsche India, Schaffer will oversee all aspects of strategy, operations, and talent engagement at the GCC. He is expected to further integrate India’s capabilities with the bank’s global transformation goals.

Deutsche Bank has had a presence in India since 1980, with operations spanning corporate and investment banking, retail banking, private wealth management, and global business services.

In his expanded remit as Global CIO for Corporate Functions and Head of Global Technology Centres, Schaffer will also oversee a broader network of delivery hubs and technology teams worldwide. His dual leadership role is designed to foster cross-functional integration, drive efficiency, and accelerate innovation across the bank’s operational footprint.

By aligning technology leadership under one executive, Deutsche Bank aims to ensure consistent standards, stronger reuse of engineering resources, and faster time-to-market for enterprise-wide digital initiatives.