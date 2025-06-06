Lava International appoints Sunil Raina as Managing Director

In a strategic leadership move, Lava International Limited has appointed Sunil Raina as its new Managing Director, reinforcing its commitment to homegrown innovation and sustained growth in the mobile handset industry.

Lava International Limited, a leading Indian mobile handset and solutions company, has announced the appointment of Sunil Raina as its new Managing Director, effective immediately.

With over two decades of experience in the telecom and mobile device industry, Raina has been an integral part of Lava’s journey for the past 15 years. Before this elevation, he served as the company’s Executive Director and, earlier, as President and Business Head. He announced the development in a LinkedIn post, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Director at Lava International Limited!”

Throughout his tenure, Raina has played a pivotal role in driving Lava’s growth and transformation. Under his leadership, Lava has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing smartphone brands, known for its innovation and customer-centric approach. He spearheaded the successful launch of flagship product series such as Lava Agni, Blaze, and Yuva, significantly enhancing the brand’s market relevance and customer loyalty.

Raina joined Lava in 2010 as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, after a successful stint at Telenor Group as National UnR and Campaign Management Head. His extensive telecom experience also includes leadership roles at Tata Teleservices, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications, and Uninor.

Known for his strategic mindset and deep understanding of consumer behavior, Raina is expected to guide Lava through its next phase of expansion, focusing on innovation, Make in India initiatives, and global growth.

His appointment comes at a crucial time as Lava continues to scale its presence in both domestic and international markets, reaffirming its commitment to delivering high-quality, homegrown technology solutions.