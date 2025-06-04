Wipro employees get 90% quarterly bonus, beating TCS and Infosys

In a significant development, Wipro has disbursed an average of 90% variable pay to the majority of its employees for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25). This payout is notably higher than that of its industry counterparts, reflecting Wipro's robust performance and commitment to employee welfare.

According to a report by Business Standard dated June 4, 2025, Wipro's variable pay distribution stands out in the IT sector. While Infosys allocated about 65% variable pay for the same period due to a subdued business environment, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) provided full variable pay to 70% of its employees, with the remainder receiving it based on business and unit performance.

Wipro's approach to variable pay is indicative of its strategic focus on employee satisfaction and retention. The company's decision to award a higher percentage of variable pay suggests a recognition of employee contributions and an effort to maintain morale amidst industry challenges.

The IT sector has been navigating a complex landscape, with factors such as global economic uncertainties and evolving client demands influencing business operations. In this context, Wipro's substantial variable pay distribution not only rewards employees but also positions the company as a competitive employer in the market.

Wipro's commitment to its workforce is further evidenced by its ongoing initiatives to enhance employee engagement and development. The company continues to invest in training programs, career advancement opportunities, and a supportive work environment to foster growth and innovation.

As the IT industry continues to evolve, Wipro's proactive measures in employee compensation and development are likely to contribute to sustained organizational success and a strong market position.