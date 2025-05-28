Eight times salary hike in a year from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 45 lakh, Delhi techie’s salary leap breaks the internet

A techie from Delhi has become an internet sensation after claiming he landed a job offer worth over Rs 45 lakh per annum—a staggering eightfold jump from his initial Rs 5.5 LPA salary at IBM just a year ago.

How much of a salary hike can you expect at a job interview? For most professionals, a strong jump in pay is one of the top expectations, alongside company culture, well-being, and learning opportunities. But a techie from Delhi has stunned the internet by landing an offer that skyrocketed his salary by more than eight times—and in just a year.

The tech professional, identified as Devesh, started his career at IBM with a Rs5.5 LPA CTC. Just a year later, he claims to have bagged a job offer worth Rs45+ LPA, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter). His story quickly went viral, clocking over 5.4 lakh views and resonating with thousands of job seekers who see his journey as a modern-day success story.

“Never mentioned it but tbh, I still sometimes think I am in a dream. I started my full-time career last year at IBM with a CTC of Rs5.5 LPA, and now having an offer of over Rs45 LPA within a year—for a middle-class guy like me, it's still a dream,” he wrote on X.

Devesh also shared advice for early-career professionals: focus on gaining experience over chasing money initially.

“In the beginning of your career, prioritise job over money. If you are not getting a good package, just enter with a low one and work so hard that you take a massive jump,” he added. The salary hike for Delhi techie has come when layoffs are happening across the organisations.