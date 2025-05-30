HR leadership shuffle: Key appointments in May

May saw a wave of leadership changes in the HR space, with organisations like RPG Group, Accenture, Adani, and Redington announcing new appointments.

As the new financial year gains momentum, May saw significant movement in HR leadership, with experienced professionals taking on new challenges and driving organisational success. Here is the list of human resource leaders who switched their job roles this month:

RPG Group

RPG Group has announced the appointment of Udayan Dutta as President, Group HR, effective June 2, 2025. Dutta succeeds S Venkatesh, who recently stepped down after an impactful 11-year tenure with the company.

Adani GCC

Adani Group has appointed Preeti Jain as the Chief People Officer (CPO) of its Global Capability Center (GCC). In her new role, Jain will drive the group’s strategic initiative to build a world-class GCC focused on process excellence, innovation, and becoming an internal talent hub.

Redington

Redington Group has appointed Vijay Swaminathan as its Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), marking a pivotal moment in the company’s global HR transformation journey. The appointment underscores Redington’s commitment to building a future-ready, people-first culture across more than 40 markets where it operates.

Accenture

Parived Bhatnagar has been appointed as the Head of HR for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and the Advanced Technology Centres in India (AIOC) at Accenture. He announced the news via a LinkedIn post, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head HR, EMEA, AIOC at Accenture!”

UKG

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) solutions, has appointed Tanuka Bairagi as Vice President – Human Resources for India.

Cyient Limited

Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, appointed Kavita Kurup as Chief People Officer (CPO). Based at the company’s Hyderabad headquarters, Kurup will oversee the entire Human Resources function globally, leading Cyient’s people, talent, and culture agenda across all geographies.

Xpheno

Staffing company Xpheno has announced the appointment of Khyati Mehta as its Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). With 15 years of experience in HR, Khyati’s previous role was with [24]7.ai, a leading customer experience company, where she made a significant impact on the organisation with a predominantly young workforce.

Atrangii

OTT platform Atrangii Networks onboarded appointed Kalpan Desai as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately.

Abhinandan Ventures

Abhinaya Nagarajan has joined Abhinandan Ventures (formerly Lodha Ventures) as Group Head – Talent Acquisition. The group is known for backing a diverse portfolio of future-focused ventures such as The House of Abhinandan Lodha, Tomorrow Capital, Bonito Designs, BeyondSkool, and the Sheetal Lodha Foundation.

Jeh Aerospace

Jeh Aerospace, which specialises in the precision manufacturing of aerospace and defense components, tools, and assemblies, has announced the appointment of Anuradha Das as the company’s Chief People Officer (CPO).

Tata Communications

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, onboarded Vaishnavi Shukla as Vice President of Human Resources, effective immediately. At Tata Communications, Shukla will be spearheading transformative HR strategies to drive organisational transformation and foster a high-performance culture.

Mankind Pharma

Dapinder Singh Narula has joined Mankind Pharma as General Manager – Human Resources, with a focus on Talent Management. He will be reporting to Prateek Dubey and will operate out of the company’s Corporate Office in Delhi.

Groupe SEB

Groupe SEB, home appliances company and owner of the iconic Indian brand Maharaja Whiteline, appointed Saurabh Katyal as the new Head of Human Resources for its India operations. The appointment is effective immediately.

DMart

DMart – Avenue Supermarts, the retail giant known for its expansive footprint and value-driven retail model, announced the appointment of Vineet Kumar as Circle HR Manager, effective May 2025.

Datta Power Infra

Datta Power Infra (Datta Infra), an Indian infrastructure and renewable energy sectors, has appointed Kirti Raj Manucha as Head – Human Resources. With over 27 years of cross-industry HR leadership experience, Manucha joins the leadership team to drive Datta Infra’s people strategy and strengthen its organisational capabilities amid rapid expansion.

Vahan.ai

Vahan.ai, a hiring platform, has appointed Kartik Rao as its chief people officer, effective May. In this new role, Kartik is responsible for creating an AI-first company and product focused on creating opportunities for India’s more than 300+ blue-collar workers.

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (RNLIC) appointed Ruchi Abrol as the new Head – Talent Acquisition, further strengthening its leadership team. With over 21 years of HR expertise across the insurance and BFSI sectors, Abrol is poised to lead the company’s talent strategy during a critical phase of transformation and growth.

PayU

Digital financial services provider PayU has appointed Karan Bhatia as its new Director – HR Business Partner (HRBP).

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) appointed Rohit Suri as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective May 12. Based at ZEE’s Mumbai headquarters, Suri will report directly to CEO Punit Goenka, taking the reins of the company’s people strategy at a time of transformation and growth.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

MG Balasubrahmanya has officially assumed charge as the Director (Human Resources) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), one of India's leading aerospace and defence public sector enterprises. Prior to this elevation, he was serving as Executive Director (Human Resources) at HAL’s Corporate Office, where he played a key role in shaping and implementing strategic HR initiatives.

GPS Renewables

GPS Renewables, appointed Satender K Sighadia as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Satender will spearhead the company’s human resources function, overseeing both corporate and site operations, and playing a key role in enabling GPS Renewables’ growth ambitions through a robust people strategy.

Arvind Fashions

Arvind Fashions appointed Lisa Basumatari as Head – Talent and Organisational Development (OD). She joined the company in April 2025 and steps into a pivotal role at a time when the company is charting new territory in its growth journey.

Firstsource Solutions

Firstsource Solutions, a global leader in Business Process Management (BPM) and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, appointed Shamita Mukherjee as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective 5 May 2025.

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the appointment of Bhaskar Dhariwal as its new General Manager and Head of Human Resources and Administration, effective April 2025.

IBM

In a significant leadership move, IBM announced the elevation of Thirukkumaran Nagarajan to the role of Vice President, Human Resources at IBM Asia Pacific. This transition marks a new chapter in Nagarajan’s career, as he steps into a broader regional role after successfully leading the HR function in IBM India and South Asia.