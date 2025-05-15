Groupe SEB appoints Saurabh Katyal as new HR Head for India

Groupe SEB, home appliances company and owner of iconic Indian brand Maharaja Whiteline, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Katyal as the new Head of Human Resources for its India operations. The appointment is effective immediately.

Katyal confirmed his new role in a LinkedIn post, saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head HR India at Groupe SEB India! Thank you, Aliaa El-Sherif and Ashish Kakkar, for this opportunity. I look forward to further growing this organization.”

Bringing over 18 years of diverse HR experience, Katyal joins Groupe SEB from food, pet, and animal nutrition company ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), where he served as Head-HR India. At ADM, he played a key role in the APAC HR leadership team, steering end-to-end HR operations, including Employee Relations (ER) and Industrial Relations (IR), while contributing to the region’s strategic initiatives.

Throughout his career, Katyal has held leadership roles across prominent organisations including Bata India, GSK Consumer Healthcare, and Airtel. He is an alumnus of the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, holding an MBA in Human Resources.

Groupe SEB entered the Indian market in 2011 by acquiring a 55% stake in Maharaja Whiteline from its founder, Harish Kumar. In 2014, the France-based multinational took full control by acquiring the remaining 45% stake. Maharaja Whiteline, founded in 1976, is a household name in India, particularly in northern and western regions, offering a wide range of small domestic appliances such as mixer grinders, food processors, juicers, air coolers, and room heaters.

With revenues exceeding Rs 35,000 crore globally, Groupe SEB continues to strengthen its India presence and leadership team to tap into the country’s growing home appliances market. Katyal’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to reinforce HR capabilities and drive people-centric growth in this critical market.