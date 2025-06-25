UGRO Capital elevates Anuj Pandey to CEO role

In his new position, Pandey will oversee UGRO’s nationwide MSME operations, digital platforms, and partner networks.

DataTech NBFC focused on MSME lending, UGRO Capital, announced the elevation of Anuj Pandey as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Pandey is one of the founding team members of UGRO Capital and is currently its Chief Risk Officer.

In his elevated role as CEO, Pandey will lead UGRO's pan-India MSME business operations, digital platforms, and partner ecosystem. He will report to Shachindra Nath, the Founder, Vice Chairman, and Managing Director, and will continue to guide the company's long-term strategy, investor partnerships, and governance.

"Anuj's elevation as CEO is a natural progression in UGRO's evolution as an institution. As a founding member and Chief Risk Officer, his deep understanding of MSME lending, risk, and technology-driven operations makes him ideally suited to lead execution," said Nath.

Pandey has been an integral part of the company since its inception, having built UGRO's risk governance framework and credit architecture. He brings around twenty-five years of diverse experience across companies like GSK Consumer, ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank and Religare, where he held leadership roles in business and product strategy.

Pandey holds a B. Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

"I have been working with Shachindra for the last 7 years even prior to our formation. Being part of UGRO's founding journey has been a privilege. I look forward to leading the next phase of growth — expanding our MSME reach, scaling embedded finance, and continuing our mission of 'solving the unsolved' credit gap with discipline and innovation," said Pandey.

This elevation reflects UGRO's commitment to combining entrepreneurial spirit with institutional governance as it accelerates its ambition to become India's most trusted MSME lender, the company said.