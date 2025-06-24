Accenture appoints Kate Clifford as Global Head of HR

A 27-year veteran of the company, Kate Clifford steps into the role during a pivotal transformation aligned with the firm's Reinvention Services strategy.

Global professional services giant Accenture has appointed Kate Clifford as its new Global Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer, a move that underscores the company’s deep focus on leadership continuity and strategic reinvention. The appointment was officially announced this week and comes as part of Accenture’s broader effort to integrate its human capital strategy with its ambitious Reinvention Services agenda.

Clifford, a 27-year Accenture veteran, most recently served as the head of HR operations across the Americas. In her new global capacity, she will be responsible for shaping Accenture’s people strategy across leadership development, workforce agility, talent mobility, and employee engagement. She succeeds Angela Beatty, who has moved into a new leadership role within the organisation.

According to Accenture, Clifford’s journey began in business process consulting—a path that evolved into various leadership roles in client delivery and regional HR. Her steady ascent is a testament to the firm’s long-standing emphasis on developing leadership from within.

Her appointment comes at a time when Accenture is undergoing a major strategic transformation. The company recently launched its Reinvention Services business unit, bringing together capabilities in AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation. As these technologies reshape the future of work, Clifford’s HR leadership will be central to building future-ready talent models that blend technological innovation with empathetic leadership.

“Kate’s depth of experience across both business and HR functions gives her a unique lens on how to empower people in a world where agility, trust, and continual reinvention are key,” said a company spokesperson in the official announcement.

With nearly 800,000 employees globally, Accenture faces a complex challenge in driving cultural coherence, agility, and inclusion at scale. Clifford’s global remit will include navigating the evolving demands of hybrid work, ensuring skill readiness for AI-infused roles, and fostering internal mobility across its multinational workforce.