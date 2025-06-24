Google cuts budget for smart TV unit, plans to expand team in India

Google is reportedly cutting the budget of its Google TV and Android TV division. While layoffs may follow, the company is also hiring in other regions—especially India—as it pivots its TV strategy around YouTube.

Google has reportedly slashed the budget for its Google TV and Android TV business by 10%, according to a report by The Information on Monday, citing individuals familiar with the matter. The team, responsible for the tech giant’s efforts in the connected television space, had an annual budget of under $500 million.

This budget cut could affect up to a quarter of the team’s 300-person workforce, according to the report. While no official layoff numbers have been released, sources suggest internal restructuring may be underway, with new roles opening up in other markets, including India.

The move marks a significant shift in strategy for Google as it appears to centralise its smart TV ambitions around YouTube, which recently overtook competitors to become the top streaming service in the United States. This strategic recalibration may explain both the budget reduction and the simultaneous ramp-up in hiring in other geographies.

According to The Information, even as the company reduces headcount in some areas, it plans to regrow the team to its original size—or larger—by recruiting talent elsewhere, particularly in international markets. India, already a vital growth region for Google across products, appears to be a key beneficiary of this reshuffling.

While the Google TV and Android TV team has operated with relative autonomy, the pivot toward YouTube as the core of Google’s television business signals broader structural changes within Alphabet’s media and entertainment playbook.

Earlier this year, YouTube initiated a search for a replacement for Lori Conkling, its global head of TV, film and sports partnerships, who exited the company to join Netflix. At the same time, executives were said to be evaluating leadership succession plans for Mary Ellen Coe, YouTube’s Chief Business Officer, according to the same report.

One insider told The Information that Google is looking to elevate or hire an executive who could eventually oversee all of YouTube’s paid subscription businesses, including its cable-like TV services and music offerings. Among the leading internal candidates is Christian Oestlien, YouTube’s Vice President of Product Management for Connected TV and Infrastructure, a name that reflects the company’s growing investment in platform-specific talent.

While Alphabet has not officially commented on the reported staff reductions or organisational reshuffle, a broader industry trend seems to be unfolding: global tech companies are tightening budgets while redirecting resources toward profitable or high-growth verticals. For Google, that vertical is clearly YouTube.