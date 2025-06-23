P&G Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as its CFO

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, one of P&G India’s listed entities that includes brands like Vicks and Whisper, announced the appointment of Gaurav Bhartia as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective July 1.

An alumnus of IIM-Bangalore, Bhartia currently leads Sales Finance for P&G India. Bhartia is taking over the role from Mrinalini Srinivasan, who will leave the company after 17 years of service.

Bhartia brings a diverse and rich experience in various finance roles across a career spanning 11 years. Gaurav first worked with P&G as an intern and then joined P&G full-time in 2014, in India. Since then, he has worked across various locations within India and abroad, leading transformational projects and delivering outstanding results for several important P&G businesses.

“I am humbled and honored to take on this new role. Over more than a decade of being at P&G, I have personally witnessed that at the heart of the company is a deep commitment to serve our consumers with superior products that improve everyday life,” said Bhartia.

What is most exciting for him is the way this role will enable him to have a broader impact and play his part in this endeavor, as well as contribute to the growth of P&G in India. “I look forward to working alongside our incredibly talented and passionate teams to bring our integrated strategy to life and create value for all stakeholders.”